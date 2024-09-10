Software Engineer (Advanced) 2356, 0198

Software Engineer (JAVA)
ESSENTIAL SKILLS REQUIREMENTS:
- Familiarity with Microservices Architecture, Cloud and Container Architecture
- At least 6 years’ worth of experience using back-end technologies such as
Java, Javascript / TypeScript / Node.js, Python
- Experience with cloud technologies such as (Amazon AWS is strongly preferred):
- API Gateway, CloudWatch, Lambda, DynamoDB, SQS, SNS, Kinesis, S3, etc.
- Virtual networks (VPC), including communication with on-premise networks
- Experience with Databases both Sql and NoSql (DynamoDB)
- Experience with:
- Web Services Design & Deployment
- Event driven architectures with queues and streams
- GIT (GitHub and GitHub Actions)
- Experience with Design / Architecture Patterns
- Any additional responsibilites assigned in the Agile Working Model (AWM) Charter
ADVANTAGEOUS SKILLS REQUIREMENTS:
- Experience with cloud technologies such as (Amazon AWS is strongly preferred):
- CICD pipelines and configuration
- Infrastructure as Code (Terraform, CloudFormation)
- Automated deployment and configuration of components and systems
- Monitoring and log analytics
- Containers: Docker and Kubernetes
- Experience with Linear and Nonlinear Optimization
- Experience with Control Theory
- Experience with Machine Learning
- Experience with Design and Evaluation of Efficient Algorithms (Complexity Theory)
- Experience with Performance Testing and Tuning (Automated Testing)
- Experience with IoT devices
- Understanding of power and energy consumption
- Familiarity with shell scripting and working with Unix/Linux based systems
- Working with Linux on Windows (WSL or VirtualBox)
QUALIFICATIONS / EXPERIENCE NEEDED:
- Relevant IT Degree
- Cloud Certifications
