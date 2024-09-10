Software Engineer (Advanced) 2356, 0198

Sep 10, 2024

Software Engineer (JAVA)
ESSENTIAL SKILLS REQUIREMENTS:

  • Familiarity with Microservices Architecture, Cloud and Container Architecture
  • At least 6 years’ worth of experience using back-end technologies such as

Java, Javascript / TypeScript / Node.js, Python

  • Experience with cloud technologies such as (Amazon AWS is strongly preferred):
    • API Gateway, CloudWatch, Lambda, DynamoDB, SQS, SNS, Kinesis, S3, etc.
    • Virtual networks (VPC), including communication with on-premise networks

  • Experience with Databases both Sql and NoSql (DynamoDB)

  • Experience with:
    • Web Services Design & Deployment
    • Event driven architectures with queues and streams
    • GIT (GitHub and GitHub Actions)

  • Experience with Design / Architecture Patterns

  • Any additional responsibilites assigned in the Agile Working Model (AWM) Charter

ADVANTAGEOUS SKILLS REQUIREMENTS:

  • Experience with cloud technologies such as (Amazon AWS is strongly preferred):
    • CICD pipelines and configuration
    • Infrastructure as Code (Terraform, CloudFormation)
    • Automated deployment and configuration of components and systems
    • Monitoring and log analytics
    • Containers: Docker and Kubernetes

  • Experience with Linear and Nonlinear Optimization
  • Experience with Control Theory
  • Experience with Machine Learning
  • Experience with Design and Evaluation of Efficient Algorithms (Complexity Theory)
  • Experience with Performance Testing and Tuning (Automated Testing)
  • Experience with IoT devices
  • Understanding of power and energy consumption
  • Familiarity with shell scripting and working with Unix/Linux based systems
  • Working with Linux on Windows (WSL or VirtualBox)

QUALIFICATIONS / EXPERIENCE NEEDED:

  • Relevant IT Degree
  • Cloud Certifications

