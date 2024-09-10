SOFTWARE ENGINEER (LEVEL-3) – Cape Town – Hybrid – Western Cape Cape Town

Hire Resolve is searching for a talented Software Engineer (Level 3) to join their dynamic team in Cape Town. This position offers a hybrid work model, allowing for flexibility while maintaining collaboration with an innovative team. As a Level 3 Software Engineer, you will be responsible for leading significant projects and guiding junior engineers while developing cutting-edge software solutions.

Responsibilities

Designing and developing applications according to user needs.

Collaborating with team members to find optimal solutions.

Engaging in technical discussions, code reviews, and testing.

Monitoring and addressing post-deployment issues.

Participating in agile practices like BDD/TDD/DDD.

Providing support to end-users and training team members.

Documenting application features and ensuring project deadlines are met.

Continuously upskilling and exploring new technologies.

Requirements

3+ years with Microsoft .NET technologies for building Microservices, ????? Web/Console Applications, Windows and Web Services.

Familiarity with frameworks: .NET Core, WebAPI (.NET Framework 4.6+), ASP.NET Core, Angular.

Proficiency in databases: SQL Server, Azure SQL, or NoSQL.

Experience in CI/CD, QA Automation, release processes, cloud development, health monitoring, and feature toggle-based development.

Strong cross-functional collaboration skills.

Proficient with Postman, Insomnia, MSTest/NUnit, Protractor, Jasmine, JMeter, OWASP ZAP.

Knowledge of Azure and Google Cloud.

Strong OOP skills with understanding of design principles and patterns.

Familiar with Agile methodologies, BDD, TDD, DDD, Event-Driven Architecture, API Gateways, and Service Discovery.

Experience with Visual Studio and Azure DevOps.

Benefits

Salary: negotiable

Salary: negotiable

Our client is offering a highly competitive salary for this role based on experience.

Desired Skills:

