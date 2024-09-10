Software Tester (Berlin, Germany) – Remote Remote

ENVIRONMENT:

A German-based software company specializing in tailored data solutions seeks a highly meticulous & analytical thinking Software Tester to join its team onsite in Berlin. If you don’t possess an EU passport you will require a technical university degree (starting from Bachelor) OR 3 Years of proven IT experience (both are needed for visa purposes only). You must be fluent in English and any German in addition, will prove beneficial.

REQUIREMENTS:

Sourcing locations for candidates: everywhere in the world. We will support with the relocation and work permit, if needed. First start from Berlin, Potsdam, Brandenburg

Education for those who relocate to Berlin:

EU citizens – No restrictions.

Others, who don`t have an EU passport – required to have a technical university degree (starting from Bachelor) OR 3 Years of proven IT experience (both are needed for visa purposes only).

Mandatory: Fluent English, German will be a big plus, but not critical to have.

ATTRIBUTES:

Problem-solving.

Attention to detail.

Analytical Thinking.

Good communication skills for support only.

COMMENTS:

