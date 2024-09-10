Solutions Architect at Parvana Recruitment – Western Cape Cape Town

About our client:

This award winning software company has offices in the US, UK and South Africa. You will join a talented team of curious, creative and driven individuals who are dedicated to empowering organisations to overcome various business challenges using their cloud-based product. Diversity and inclusion is at the core of this company’s collaborative environment.

What you will be doing:

Lead and champion technical delivery for customer-centric software projects, ensuring a seamless experience from inception to delivery.

Collaborate closely with internal and external teams, guiding them through the project journey with expertise and enthusiasm.

Shape solutions and estimates to fit customer needs, injecting creativity and innovation into every aspect of the process.

Foster strong relationships with stakeholders, providing transparent communication and unwavering support throughout.

Drive continuous improvement initiatives, inspiring a culture of excellence and growth within the team.

Be a key player in resolving technical challenges and providing top-notch support, ensuring smooth sailing for every project.

Embrace the opportunity to contribute to product enhancement discussions and shape the future of what our client offers.

What you need:

Tertiary qualification in Engineering, Computer Science, or related fields would be preferred.

10 years’ experience in delivering complex enterprise technical solutions on customer-facing consulting projects.

Experience in some of the below would be ideal:

MS SharePoint | MS SharePoint Online



.Net Framework 3.5/4 (C#, WCF, Silverlight, WPF, SOAP Web Services, ASP.Net, EF, Windows Service)



Azure services such as Apps, Web Jobs, AD, Service Bus, Queues, etc.



Azure architecture (Service Plans / Resources) | Entity Framework, JSON, XML, XLST, XSD | OpenXML



SQL Server 2008 and later | JavaScript (including TypeScript, NPM, WebPack) | REACT libraries



HTML 5 & CSS 3 | Integration with MS Dynamics CRM/SalesForce.com (Beneficial)



Office 365 Development (Add-Ins, [URL Removed] SharePoint Online API)



Office Document development (Using OpenXml to create and read documents)



High performance multi-threaded applications | ALM and continuous integration using Azure DevOps

Demonstrated expertise in software architecture, project leadership, and complex technical project completion.

Strong communication, problem-solving, organisational, and customer engagement skills.

Flexible and adaptable, with the ability to work effectively in dynamic environments and across customer projects.

Proficiency in English and willingness to work overtime when needed.

Experience with DevOps and other Project Management/Professional Services Automation Software is advantageous.

Job ID:

J104488

PS Even if you feel you don’t have all the skills listed or if this spec isn’t what you are looking for, feel free to send your CV as we probably have other opportunities that could interest you. For a more comprehensive and updated list of opportunities that we have on offer, do visit our website – [URL Removed]

Desired Skills:

Product Owner

SaaS

Technical Presentations

Learn more/Apply for this position