SPECIALIST ANALYST – Gauteng Pretoria Gardens

To provide in depth subject matter expertise relating to the Long-term Insurance Act 52 of 1998, Short-term Insurance Act 53 of 1998, Financial Sector Regulation Act 9 of 2017 and Insurance Act 18 of 2017(insurance legislation), to supervise compliance with the provisions of insurance legislation. The person appointed to this position will report to the Manager.

Desired Skills:

Insurance

Risk Management

Compliance

Data Analysis

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

