SPECIALIST ANALYST

To provide in depth subject matter expertise relating to the Long-term Insurance Act 52 of 1998, Short-term Insurance Act 53 of 1998, Financial Sector Regulation Act 9 of 2017 and Insurance Act 18 of 2017(insurance legislation), to supervise compliance with the provisions of insurance legislation. The person appointed to this position will report to the Manager.
Desired Skills:
- Insurance
- Risk Management
- Compliance
- Data Analysis
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree