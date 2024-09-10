SQL Developer

At iOCO, we are at the forefront of technology and innovation. As a key player in the digital landscape, we empower businesses through advanced technology solutions and a diverse team of experts. We are committed to fostering a collaborative and inclusive environment where talent thrives.

We are seeking a skilled Azure Data Engineer to join our dynamic team in Cape Town. This hybrid role offers the flexibility to work both from our office and remotely. The ideal candidate will have a strong background in data engineering with expertise in Azure technologies, and will play a crucial role in designing, developing, and managing data pipelines and solutions.

What you’ll do:

Design, develop, and maintain scalable data pipelines and ETL processes using Azure Data Factory, Azure Synapse Analytics, and other Azure services.

Build and optimize data models and databases on Azure SQL Database and Azure Data Lake.

Implement data integration solutions, ensuring data quality and consistency across systems.

Collaborate with data scientists, analysts, and other stakeholders to understand data requirements and deliver actionable insights.

Monitor and troubleshoot data processes and workflows, ensuring high availability and performance.

Develop and maintain documentation for data architecture, processes, and workflows.

Stay updated with the latest Azure data technologies and best practices to continuously improve our data infrastructure.

Your expertise:

Proven experience as a Data Engineer with a focus on Azure technologies.

Strong expertise in Azure Data Factory, Azure Synapse Analytics, Azure SQL Database, and Azure Data Lake.

Experience with data modeling, ETL processes, and data warehousing.

Proficiency in SQL and familiarity with programming languages such as Python or Spark.

Knowledge of cloud data architecture and data integration techniques.

Strong analytical and problem-solving skills.

Excellent communication and teamwork abilities.

Personalattributes:

Proven ability to work creatively and analytically in a problem-solving environment

Confidence to express ideas as part of a team

Excellent communication (written, oral) and interpersonal skills.

A Self-Starter capable of working under pressure

Curious and engaged in Continuous Learning and Professional Development

Why work for us?

Want to work for an organization that solves complex real-world problems with innovative software solutions? At iOCO, we believe anything is possible with modern technology, software, and development expertise. We are continuously pushing the boundaries of innovative solutions across multiple industries using an array of technologies.?

You will be part of a consultancy, working with some of the most knowledgeable minds in the industry on interesting solutions across different business domains.?

Our culture of continuous learning will ensure that you will have all the opportunities, tools, and support to hone and grow your craft.?

By joining IOCO you will have an open invitation to developer inspiring forums. A place where you will be able to connect and learn from and with your peers by sharing ideas, experiences, practices, and solutions.

Desired Skills:

