SQL Developer

We are looking a SQL Developer to join our team [Email Address Removed] a SQL Developer you will be responsible for developing, optimizing, and managing SQL databases that support our various applications and systems. You will work closely with cross-functional teams to ensure the seamless integration of data solutions that drive business success

What you’ll do:

Design, develop, and maintain SQL databases, ensuring their reliability, performance, and security.

Optimize and refine existing SQL queries to improve performance.

Collaborate with developers, analysts, and other stakeholders to design efficient database architectures.

Write complex SQL queries, stored procedures, and functions to support business requirements.

Perform regular database maintenance tasks such as backups, indexing, and performance tuning.

Troubleshoot and resolve database-related issues in a timely manner.

Ensure data integrity and consistency across all databases.

Provide support for data migration, ETL processes, and data integration projects.

Document database designs, solutions, and processes for reference and training purposes.

Your expertise:

Proven experience as a SQL Developer, Database Developer, or in a similar role.

Proficiency in SQL programming and database management.

Strong knowledge of database design, optimization, and performance tuning.

Experience with ETL processes and data migration.

Familiarity with database security and compliance best practices.

Ability to work independently and collaboratively within a team environment.

Excellent problem-solving skills and attention to detail.

Strong communication skills, both written and verbal.

Preferred skills: Experience with cloud-based database solutions (e.g., Azure SQL, AWS RDS). Knowledge of other database management systems (e.g., MySQL, PostgreSQL). Familiarity with data visualization tools (e.g., Power BI, Tableau). Experience with scripting languages (e.g., Python, R) for data manipulation.



Other information applicable to the opportunity:

Contract Position: 12 Months

Location: Cape Town – hybrid way of work

Why work for us?

Want to work for an organization that solves complex real-world problems with innovative software solutions? At iOCO, we believe anything is possible with modern technology, software, and development expertise. We are continuously pushing the boundaries of innovative solutions across multiple industries using an array of technologies.?

You will be part of a consultancy, working with some of the most knowledgeable minds in the industry on interesting solutions across different business domains.?

Our culture of continuous learning will ensure that you will have all the opportunities, tools, and support to hone and grow your craft.?

By joining IOCO you will have an open invitation to developer inspiring forums. A place where you will be able to connect and learn from and with your peers by sharing ideas, experiences, practices, and solutions.

Desired Skills:

Adaptability

Authenticity

Partnership

Ingenuity

Mastery

