SQL Developer (with DBA Experience)

We are looking a SQL Developer with DBA knowledge to join our [Email Address Removed] will play a dual role in both developing robust SQL databases and ensuring their smooth operation, security, and optimization. Your expertise will be key in supporting our applications and systems, ensuring they run efficiently and securely.

What you’ll do:

Design, develop, and optimize SQL databases to support various applications and systems.

Manage and maintain the health, performance, and security of SQL databases.

Write complex SQL queries, stored procedures, and functions to meet business requirements.

Perform regular database maintenance tasks, including backups, indexing, and performance tuning.

Implement and monitor database security measures to protect sensitive data.

Troubleshoot and resolve database-related issues promptly and effectively.

Assist in database capacity planning, storage management, and disaster recovery planning.

Collaborate with cross-functional teams to design and implement database solutions.

Document database configurations, processes, and procedures for future reference.

Provide support for data migration, ETL processes, and database integration projects.

Stay updated with the latest database technologies, trends, and best practices.

Your expertise:

Proven experience as a SQL Developer, Database Developer, or similar role.

Strong knowledge of database design, development, and optimization.

Experience or strong knowledge in Database Administration (DBA) tasks.

Proficiency in SQL programming and query optimization.

Experience with database security, backup, recovery, and disaster recovery planning.

Familiarity with ETL processes and data integration techniques.

Excellent problem-solving skills and attention to detail.

Strong communication and collaboration skills.

Ability to work independently and within a team environment.

Personal attributes:

Proven ability to work creatively and analytically in a problem-solving environment.

Confidence to express ideas as part of a team.

Excellent communication (written, oral) and interpersonal skills.

A Self-Starter capable of working under pressure.

Curious and engaged in Continuous Learning and Professional Development.

Other information applicable to the opportunity:

Permanent Position

Location: Johannesburg – hybrid way of work

Why work for us?

Want to work for an organization that solves complex real-world problems with innovative software solutions? At iOCO, we believe anything is possible with modern technology, software, and development expertise. We are continuously pushing the boundaries of innovative solutions across multiple industries using an array of technologies.?

You will be part of a consultancy, working with some of the most knowledgeable minds in the industry on interesting solutions across different business domains.?

Our culture of continuous learning will ensure that you will have all the opportunities, tools, and support to hone and grow your craft.?

By joining IOCO you will have an open invitation to developer inspiring forums. A place where you will be able to connect and learn from and with your peers by sharing ideas, experiences, practices, and solutions.

Desired Skills:

Adaptability

Authenticity

Partnership

Ingenuity

Mastery

