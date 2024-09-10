Technical Project Manager – Western Cape Brooklyn

We are looking for a highly technical Project Manager who knows their way around projects in offshore oil & gas.

Is this you?

You’re technically qualified with experience in complex projects in the Marine Mining, Oil and Gas, Marine Infrastructure or Heavy Engineering sectors.

You’re looking for an organization that values your contribution and gives you the freedom to deliver your best performance.

You have the acumen to manage OpEx and CapEx statements based on the project size as well as manging and mitigating risk and contractual negotiations.

What you’ll be doing (and why you’ll enjoy it)

You’ll be working closely on Engineering services based projects in the offshore industry.

You will be responsible for managing allocated projects; the scope of budget, supply, delivery schedule, price, personnel resources and commercial conditions whilst building and maintaining relationships with clients, interdepartmental disciplines, and external specialists.

Where you’ll be doing it

You’ll be part of a global organization based in Cape Town, offering reliable and innovative services to customers in offshore industries into Africa. You’ll form part of a cohesive team, already delivering on global groups largest projects.

What you’ll need

A large amount of initiative and personal ownership combined with an Engineering related degree / Diploma.

A minimum of 5 years technical and projects experience in the Marine Mining, Oil and Gas, Marine Infrastructure or Heavy Engineering sectors.

Willingness to work a demanding schedule and willing to be flexible with hours in order to meet required schedules and deadlines combined with a proven track record in delivering on high pressure projects.

What you’ll get

A challenging full-time, permanent position and a competitive market related package. A Global organization with an expansive vision for the next decade. You will work in an organization that is expanding their operations, where your qualities and talents are valued, and where you will have the opportunity to develop further.

How to apply

For a confidential discussion please contact Roxanne Battistoni on [Phone Number Removed]; or send your CV to [Email Address Removed]

We appreciate that your CV might not be fully up to date. No problem just send us what you have.

We do respond to everyone! Just give us a few days to work through your application.

Desired Skills:

Project Management

Oil&gas asset management

Budget Control

Learn more/Apply for this position