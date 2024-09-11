API Developer – Gauteng Roodepoort

Our Client is seeking a skilled API Developer to join our dynamic team. The ideal candidate will be responsible for designing, developing, and maintaining robust, scalable, and secure APIs that drive seamless integrations across various applications and systems. You will work closely with product managers, software engineers, and stakeholders to ensure APIs meet business needs and technical requirements.

What you’ll do:

API Design Development : Architect, design, and implement RESTful and/or GraphQL APIs to support web and mobile applications.

: Architect, design, and implement RESTful and/or GraphQL APIs to support web and mobile applications. Integration : Develop and manage integrations between internal and external services, platforms, and databases.

: Develop and manage integrations between internal and external services, platforms, and databases. Documentation : Write clear, concise, and comprehensive API documentation to enable seamless usage by internal and external developers.

: Write clear, concise, and comprehensive API documentation to enable seamless usage by internal and external developers. Security Compliance : Ensure the security of APIs by implementing proper authentication, authorization, and encryption protocols, adhering to industry best practices and regulations.

: Ensure the security of APIs by implementing proper authentication, authorization, and encryption protocols, adhering to industry best practices and regulations. Performance Optimization : Monitor and optimize API performance, including reducing latency, improving throughput, and enhancing scalability.

: Monitor and optimize API performance, including reducing latency, improving throughput, and enhancing scalability. Testing : Develop and maintain automated tests to ensure the reliability and correctness of APIs.

: Develop and maintain automated tests to ensure the reliability and correctness of APIs. Collaboration : Work closely with cross-functional teams, including frontend developers, backend developers, DevOps engineers, and product managers, to ensure smooth integration and deployment.

: Work closely with cross-functional teams, including frontend developers, backend developers, DevOps engineers, and product managers, to ensure smooth integration and deployment. Troubleshooting : Diagnose, debug, and resolve API-related issues in a timely manner.

: Diagnose, debug, and resolve API-related issues in a timely manner. Versioning Upgrading: Implement API versioning strategies to ensure backward compatibility and smooth transitions to new versions.

Your expertise:

Experience: 3+ years of hands-on experience in API development and integration.

Proficiency in one or more programming languages (e.g., Python, Java, Node.js, Go, or Ruby).

Experience with RESTful APIs, GraphQL, and related technologies.

Familiarity with API Gateways, management platforms, and authentication frameworks (e.g., OAuth2, JWT).

Knowledge of web protocols such as HTTP, HTTPS, and WebSockets.

Experience with cloud platforms such as AWS, Azure, or Google Cloud.

Strong understanding of version control systems (e.g., Git).

Experience with API documentation tools such as Swagger/OpenAPI.

Familiarity with containerization technologies like Docker and orchestration tools such as Kubernetes is a plus.

Nice-to-haves: Experience with microservices architecture. Familiarity with CI/CD pipelines. Knowledge of DevOps practices and tools.



Qualifications required:

Bachelor’s Degree in Computer Science, Information Technology, or related field (or equivalent experience).

Skills:

Strong analytical and problem-solving skills.

Ability to work in a fast-paced, agile development environment.

Excellent communication and collaboration skills.

Detail-oriented with a focus on writing clean, maintainable code.

Other information applicable to the opportunity:

Permanent Position

Location : Roodepoort

Roodepoort Work Model: Onsite (Monday – Friday)

Desired Skills:

Adaptability

Authenticity

Partnership

Ingenuity

Mastery

