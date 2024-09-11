BIM Specialist

Our client based in Isando, Johannesburg is seeking a BIM Specialist to join their team.

PURPOSE OF THE ROLE:

The BIM Specialist will be responsible for overseeing the successful implementation of Building Information Modelling (BIM) processes for Companies Operational Facilities. The Specialist will be responsible for aiding the Senior BIM, Drawing Office and Technical Standards Manager (multi-role) “BDOTS.”

MAIN FUNCTIONS OF THE JOB

Develop, publish and implement BIM standards, protocols & processes based on best practices. Set up Company specific, drawing naming convention in line with ISO standards, and centralized drawing repository of Companies DC facilities, including historical projects, new projects and ad-hoc operational projects.

Ensure team members and relevant stakeholders are trained in the BIM use, standards, protocols, processes and best practice relevant to the respective roles.

Ensure that models and design data are reviewed, coordinated and verified as conforming to Companies BIM Standards and Best Practice. This includes ownership of BIM Digital Twins i.e. live Models and BIM Data Sets handed over by either IDEV or IM Departments upon handover of projects to the same.

Facilitate consultation between colleagues, external professional consultants and clients in designing, layout or detailing components and systems to resolve technical problems as need to be facilitated via the Companies BIM/Hub/Ecosystem in order to maintain data fidelity.

Work closely with the internal teams and Independent Architects, to ensure as-built data fidelity is maintained for existing facilities i.e ensuring that where/when change occurs within the built environment post Infrastructure Development Department handover to Operations and IM that BIM Practice is followed.

Work with IM Department Document Controllers to ensure the successful migration of as-built and handover data between the BIM environment and the Companies O&M Sharepoint Hub.

Establish processes with the Infrastructure Management Document Controller(s) to ensure that Companies BIM best practice and policy (OIR, PIR & BEP) per department is followed in order to maintain design and standards data fidelity across the organisation.

Establish effective BIM (ACC) workflows to manage collaborative work between the IM, OMIP, SM & IDEV departments.

Evaluate and implement new BIM tools, techniques and technologies for continuous improvement and development of the Companies BIM (ACC) Hub. This includes assisting the BDOTS in working towards attaining ISO 19650 Certification for BIM within Companies as an organisation. Thereafter maintaining ISO 19650 Certification compliance.

Monitor and report on BIM process performance across the abovementioned departments monthly to the BDOTS for the purposes of aiding the BDOTS in continuous development and improvement of BIM related efficiencies within Companies organisation.

Aiding the BDOTS in ensuring that Companies BIM Best Practice, Protocols, Policy and Discipline are propagated to the Companies supply chain vendors required to integrate with Companies projects via BIM (ACC).

Aiding the BDOTS within the sphere of the Drawing Office to perform an architectural design and coordination function in the event that an additional Drawing Office resource is required at short notice i.e. in the event that one of the Drawings Office architectural technologists is ill, absent, on leave or requires assistance to support an urgent business need.

SKILLS REQUIREMENT

Prior proven experience in main functions of the role.

Strong knowledge required of BIM Standards, protocols and best practice.

Solid understanding of linking models generated from different resources (internal & external), stakeholders and vendors.

Leadership and project management approach towards building BIM orientated systems and environments.

High attention to detail

Good communication skills

Good technical skills

Active listening – ability to understand requirements

Proactive problem solver

Ability to work independently & a positive team player

Self-motivated and able to motivate others

Conducts self professionally, exhibits high levels of tolerance and patience

Responsible for continued learning and self-development

Quick response to potentially critical situations

Performs well under pressure

QUALIFICATIONS AND EXPERIENCE

Minimum Qualifications: Professional Architectural Technologist (B.Tech Arch Tech) or equivalent Engineering Level.

Autodesk Suite of CAD Software certified with minimum 5 years’ experience with Revit, Autodesk Construction Cloud (ACC) and BIM360.

Autodesk Certified Instructor and/or experience in training resources in the use of Autodesk products incl. BIM.

Minimum of 2-3 years management experience in managing a team and/or integrating and collaborating across various teams/departments.

Familiarity with international BIM Best Practice

SHEQ, INFORMATION SECURITY, LEGAL AND OTHER REQUIREMNTS AND OBLIGATIONS Employees to demonstrate commitment to the requirements of the Integrated Management System by:

Taking reasonable care for the health and safety of himself/herself, others and the workplace. Obeying all stipulated company rules, policies and procedures in compliance to the Occupational Health and Safety Act 85 of 1993, the Health & Safety Management Program, ISO 27001, ISO 9001, ISO 14001, ISO 50001 and ISO 45001 Standards.

Report all unsafe or unhealthy conditions and threats that come to his/her attention that may affect persons or the business.

Ensuring the preservation of confidentiality, integrity and accessibility of information for Companies and our respective clients.

Committing to the implementation and maintenance of our Quality Management System.

All Companies employees are responsible for the quality of their work and the protection of company and client information.

Committing to the implementation and maintenance of our Occupational Health, Safety and Environmental statutory and regulatory compliance and performance.

Committing to the implementation and maintenance of our Energy Management System, energy related statutory and regulatory compliance and performance.

Committed to the protection of personal information and POPIA or other relevant statutory and regulatory compliance and performance

