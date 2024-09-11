Business Analyst at QES

My client based in Cape Town (North) is currently looking for a Technical Business Analyst to join them on an independent contract basis
Cape Town Nort / Hybrid / 12 month Contract
A Senior Technical Business Analyst is responsible for bridging the gap between business needs and technical solutions. Key duties include gathering and prioritizing complex requirements, designing and specifying technical solutions, managing stakeholder relationships, and overseeing project implementation. They ensure that solutions meet quality standards, drive process improvements, and mentor junior team members. In Agile environments, they actively participate in ceremonies, manage backlogs, and adapt to changing requirements. Their role is crucial in delivering effective, high-quality solutions aligned with business objectives.
Work with stakeholders to gather, document, and refine business requirements and user stories. Ensure that the Sprint backlog reflects the needs and priorities of the business. UML, BPMN
In JIRA / similar tool: Describe features from the end-user’s perspective and help ensure that the development team understands what needs to be built.
Concise, clear Technical Document Writing
Understanding the impact of each item on the overall project goals and ensuring that the most valuable work is addressed first.
Process understanding &
Mapping, Data flows
Ensure technical solution aligns with documented requirements.
Technical understanding, Data Analysis.
Process insights, understanding and ownership
Own the quality and central storage of analysis outputs
Content ownership
Participate in testing phases and validate the solution against business requirements.
Understanding Data flow
Able to provide snapshot of the current state of analysis work that is occurring
Able to provide business stakeholders with a summarized view of business analysis
Liaison between business stakeholders and the technical team, facilitating discussions.
Maturity in managing relationships with appropriate content and conduct. Sound EQ: Self-awareness, empathy, Conflict resolution, Stress management
Identifying opportunities
Run demo meetings.
Bridge between business and the technical team to ensure accurate requirements are met with accurate business solutions.
Proficiency in using problem-solving
frameworks or methodologies, such as Six Sigma or Lean, to analyse issues and implement solutions systematically.
Convert Support Tasks to trackable JIRA subtasks.
Risk Mitigation Planning.
Desired Skills:
- Business analysis
- Business Process
- AGILE
- Technical
- Business Process Analysis
- SDLC
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Grade 12 / Matric