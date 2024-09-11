Business Analyst at QES – Western Cape Bellville

My client based in Cape Town (North) is currently looking for a Technical Business Analyst to join them on an independent contract basis

Cape Town Nort / Hybrid / 12 month Contract

A Senior Technical Business Analyst is responsible for bridging the gap between business needs and technical solutions. Key duties include gathering and prioritizing complex requirements, designing and specifying technical solutions, managing stakeholder relationships, and overseeing project implementation. They ensure that solutions meet quality standards, drive process improvements, and mentor junior team members. In Agile environments, they actively participate in ceremonies, manage backlogs, and adapt to changing requirements. Their role is crucial in delivering effective, high-quality solutions aligned with business objectives.

Work with stakeholders to gather, document, and refine business requirements and user stories. Ensure that the Sprint backlog reflects the needs and priorities of the business. UML, BPMN

In JIRA / similar tool: Describe features from the end-user’s perspective and help ensure that the development team understands what needs to be built.

Concise, clear Technical Document Writing

Understanding the impact of each item on the overall project goals and ensuring that the most valuable work is addressed first.

Process understanding &

Mapping, Data flows

Ensure technical solution aligns with documented requirements.

Technical understanding, Data Analysis.

Process insights, understanding and ownership

Own the quality and central storage of analysis outputs

Content ownership

Participate in testing phases and validate the solution against business requirements.

Understanding Data flow

Able to provide snapshot of the current state of analysis work that is occurring

Able to provide business stakeholders with a summarized view of business analysis

Liaison between business stakeholders and the technical team, facilitating discussions.

Maturity in managing relationships with appropriate content and conduct. Sound EQ: Self-awareness, empathy, Conflict resolution, Stress management

Identifying opportunities

Run demo meetings.

Bridge between business and the technical team to ensure accurate requirements are met with accurate business solutions.

Proficiency in using problem-solving

frameworks or methodologies, such as Six Sigma or Lean, to analyse issues and implement solutions systematically.

Convert Support Tasks to trackable JIRA subtasks.

Risk Mitigation Planning.

Desired Skills:

Business analysis

Business Process

AGILE

Technical

Business Process Analysis

SDLC

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Grade 12 / Matric

