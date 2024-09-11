Business Process Analyst – Western Cape Cape Town CBD

6-month contract (with renewal)

Hybrid – Cape Town CBD

We are looking for a skilled Business Process Analyst to join our team in the retail industry. The ideal candidate will analyse, design, and implement process improvements to enhance operational efficiency, reduce costs, and improve overall business performance. You will work closely with cross-functional teams to gather requirements, map existing processes, identify areas for improvement, and ensure the implementation of best practices.

Degree in Business Administration, Operations Management, or a related field.

3-5 years of experience as a Business Process Analyst or in a similar role, preferably within the retail industry.

Proven experience in process mapping, analysis, and improvement methodologies (e.g., Lean, Six Sigma).

Strong analytical skills with experience using data analysis tools (e.g., Excel, Power BI).

Proficiency in process mapping tools (e.g., Visio, Lucidchart).

Experience with project management tools and methodologies (e.g., Agile, Waterfall).

Excellent communication, presentation, and interpersonal skills.

Ability to work independently and collaboratively in a fast-paced environment.

Knowledge of retail operations, supply chain management, and retail software solutions (e.g., ERP, POS systems) is a plus.

Desired Skills:

Business Process Analysis

Process Mapping

To-be process

