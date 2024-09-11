Business Systems Analyst – Western Cape Constantia

Business Analyst with minimum 2 years’ experience as part of an IT delivery team, preferably in Financial Services Industry, required for an Asset Management Company based in Constantia, Cape Town.

Minimum requirements:

Relevant tertiary qualification required

Minimum 2 years’ business or systems analysis experience essential

Financial data analysis skills required

Exposure to programming and scripting required

SQL and programming skills advantageous

Experience in the Trust Fund environment beneficial

Financial services experience preferred

Responsibilities:

Develop business requirement specifications

Develop business processes and contribute to system design

Develop functional and technical specifications

Develop system integration specifications at the data level

Analyse and test systems as part of investigation and system changes/upgrades

Monitor and improve daily systems controls

Monitor and ensure business and market data integrity

Identify process improvement opportunities

Work with vendors to plan, design and implement enhancements

If you are a South African Citizen & your CV meets the above criteria, please send your CV to [Email Address Removed]

Recognising that diversity is the key to excellence, our client especially encourages members of designated groups to apply.

If you have not heard from us within a 2 week period, please deem your application as unsuccessful.

By Submitting your personal and employment information and application you hereby confirm:

That you have read and understood our POPI Policy.

That you have no objection to us retaining your personal information in our database for future matching and will notify us in writing should you wish to remove your personal information from our database.

Should suitable opportunities arise we will contact you and request your consent to submit your CV to a specific client for a specific purpose.

That the information you have provided to us is true, correct and up to date.

Desired Skills:

Business Systems Analyst

Business System Analyst

System Analysis

Business Analysis

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

Learn more/Apply for this position