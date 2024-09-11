Embedded Support Engineer – Gauteng Waterfall

Embedded Support Engineers (Product Support Engineer’s) are a critical interface to customers of the Digital Mine business – they are essential to customers achieving the safety and productivity outcomes needed.

You will work closely with the Product Management and Engineering teams, advocating for the customer in prioritization discussions. You will be an early adopter of new technology, with your feedback helping to shape ongoing development improvements. This includes CAS (Collision Awareness System) and DGS (Drill Guidance System) as well as other products that are added or developed in the future.

Position Responsibilities

Configure the system as appropriate to operate according to agreed customer requirements

Perform testing / verification of system operation and performance for configured systems

Work with services team to ensure successful deployment of new systems

Work with customers to deliver ongoing configuration changes to the system, ensuring adherence with customer change management requirements

Support firmware, software and configuration updates to ensure the system operates as required

Perform services as defined by Service Level Agreements or as part of project execution, remotely, in the office or on site as required

Own and provide technical support for our customers and partners to ensure customer satisfaction and successful outcomes

Engage with Product Managers to advocate for the customer in terms of quality, functionality and prioritization

Required Skills

Experience with Linux administration, Microsoft Server, IIS and SQL Server

Coding exposure to C, C++, Python, Java, HTML or similar

Sound knowledge of current network and communications technology

Ability to read and interpret electrical wiring diagrams

Ability to diagnose, troubleshoot, problem solve and manage resolution to technical system issues

Able to manage and prioritise simultaneous demands in accordance with agreed key performance objectives

Excellent oral and written communication skills, with a high level of attention to detail

Customer service focused, with a strong work ethic and ability to work unsupervised

Good interpersonal and teamwork skills and ability to develop effective customer relationships

Commitment to working safely and ensuring compliance with relevant policies, procedures and legislation

Desirable:

Tertiary degree in IT, software or computer engineering (or equivalent experience)

Experience in an engineering, IT, communications / networking technology, or other technical position

Project management / coordination experience

Industry experience in a mining environment or with mobile fleet equipment

Experience with the use of helpdesk / ticketing applications

Other Requirements:

Flexible work hours to accommodate varying time zones

Occasional travel (including international regions)

A current driver’s license is required

On call availability (if required)

Desired Skills:

C++

C#

SQL

Sql Server

Python

Testing

Configuration

Java

HTML

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

Employer & Job Benefits:

Medical Aid

Pension Fund

Performance Bonus

