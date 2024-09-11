Embedded Support Engineer – Gauteng Waterfall

About the job
Embedded Support Engineers (Product Support Engineer’s) are a critical interface to customers of the Digital Mine business – they are essential to customers achieving the safety and productivity outcomes needed.
You will work closely with the Product Management and Engineering teams, advocating for the customer in prioritization discussions. You will be an early adopter of new technology, with your feedback helping to shape ongoing development improvements. This includes CAS (Collision Awareness System) and DGS (Drill Guidance System) as well as other products that are added or developed in the future.
Position Responsibilities
- Configure the system as appropriate to operate according to agreed customer requirements
- Perform testing / verification of system operation and performance for configured systems
- Work with services team to ensure successful deployment of new systems
- Work with customers to deliver ongoing configuration changes to the system, ensuring adherence with customer change management requirements
- Support firmware, software and configuration updates to ensure the system operates as required
- Perform services as defined by Service Level Agreements or as part of project execution, remotely, in the office or on site as required
- Own and provide technical support for our customers and partners to ensure customer satisfaction and successful outcomes
- Engage with Product Managers to advocate for the customer in terms of quality, functionality and prioritization
Required Skills
- Experience with Linux administration, Microsoft Server, IIS and SQL Server
- Coding exposure to C, C++, Python, Java, HTML or similar
- Sound knowledge of current network and communications technology
- Ability to read and interpret electrical wiring diagrams
- Ability to diagnose, troubleshoot, problem solve and manage resolution to technical system issues
- Able to manage and prioritise simultaneous demands in accordance with agreed key performance objectives
- Excellent oral and written communication skills, with a high level of attention to detail
- Customer service focused, with a strong work ethic and ability to work unsupervised
- Good interpersonal and teamwork skills and ability to develop effective customer relationships
- Commitment to working safely and ensuring compliance with relevant policies, procedures and legislation
Desirable:
- Tertiary degree in IT, software or computer engineering (or equivalent experience)
- Experience in an engineering, IT, communications / networking technology, or other technical position
- Project management / coordination experience
- Industry experience in a mining environment or with mobile fleet equipment
- Experience with the use of helpdesk / ticketing applications
Other Requirements:
- Flexible work hours to accommodate varying time zones
- Occasional travel (including international regions)
- A current driver’s license is required
- On call availability (if required)
Desired Skills:
- C++
- C#
- SQL
- Sql Server
- Python
- Testing
- Configuration
- Java
- HTML
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree
Employer & Job Benefits:
- Medical Aid
- Pension Fund
- Performance Bonus