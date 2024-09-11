Huawei unveils first tri-fold smartphone

Huawei has launched its Mate XT Ultimate Design, the world’s first tri-fold smartphone. The device unfolds into a full-size tablet and folds into a traditional phone.

The phone has a 10,2-inch screen that can also be used as a 6,4-inch or 7,9-inch screen.

It includes an OLED panel with an LTPO adaptive refresh rate, 1440Hz high-frequency PWM dimming, and a Max 240Hz touch sampling rate.

The tri-fold has slim battery packs installed on the rear side of each folding partition. It combines a total of 5 600mAh capacity and can be recharged with a 66W wired charger. The phone supports backward charging as well. On the other hand, the tri-fold has 50W wireless charging support.

The camera has a big octagonal outlook with four openings. The camera system includes a 12MP f/2.2. aperture Ultra wide-angle camera to take wide shots. It brings a 50MP main camera with a 1/1.56-inch sensor size. It has variable aperture technology to switch between f/1.4 and f/4.0 with a 10-stop aperture system and optical image stabilization.

Third is a periscope telephoto camera with 12 megapixels and 5.5x optical zoom with optical image stabilization. It can expand the zoom up to 50X (13mm-1200mm). Fourth is a laser focus sensor.

The photography is supported by XMAGE technology, which enhances and improves the post-capture images. There’s also an 8MP front-facing camera.