Intermediate Software Developer

Our Client based in CPT who is a global Chat Solutions company, is looking for an Intermediate Full Stack Software Developer to join their dynamic team.

Required skill:

Frameworks and Languages:

? NestJs

? TypeScript

? JavaScript

? Node JS

Database:

? FireBase

? My SQL

? Cloud SQL

? MongoDb

? PostgreSQL

Tools:

? Git

Bonus Skills:

UI Frameworks:

? React

? NextJs

? MUI

? Laravel

Cloud Hosting:

? GCS Experience

? Azure Experience

Key Experience:

? At least 3 Years of relevant experience

Desired Skills:

Full Stack Development

Javascript

SQL

