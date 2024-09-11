Intermediate Software Developer

Our Client based in CPT who is a global Chat Solutions company, is looking for an Intermediate Full Stack Software Developer to join their dynamic team.
Required skill:
Frameworks and Languages:
? NestJs
? TypeScript
? JavaScript
? Node JS
Database:
? FireBase
? My SQL
? Cloud SQL
? MongoDb
? PostgreSQL
Tools:
? Git
Bonus Skills:
UI Frameworks:
? React
? NextJs
? MUI
? Laravel
Cloud Hosting:
? GCS Experience
? Azure Experience
Key Experience:
? At least 3 Years of relevant experience
Desired Skills:
- Full Stack Development
- Javascript
- SQL