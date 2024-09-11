Intermediate Software Developer – Western Cape Paarden Eiland

Our Client based in CPT who is a global Chat Solutions company, is looking for an Intermediate Full Stack Software Developer to join their dynamic team.

Required skill:

Frameworks and Languages:
? NestJs
? TypeScript
? JavaScript
? Node JS

Database:
? FireBase
? My SQL
? Cloud SQL
? MongoDb
? PostgreSQL

Tools:
? Git

Bonus Skills:

UI Frameworks:
? React
? NextJs
? MUI
? Laravel

Cloud Hosting:
? GCS Experience
? Azure Experience

Key Experience:
? At least 3 Years of relevant experience

