Junior Infrastructure Solutions Architect

As the Jnr Infrastructure Solutions Architect, your role will entail providing infrastructure architecture related services to the business community. As a champion for innovation and change, you will provide technical guidance based on established patterns and solution designs taking lead from the Principle and Senior E2E architects.

You will work in conjunction with Enterprise, Solution and Domain Architects to facilitate a robust, supportable and enterprise grade solution based on best practices and sound architecture principles while advocating for sharing, consolidation, reusability and cost saving opportunities. The role will also encompass a technical support function, providing admin and coordination support for planning, commissioning, testing, optimising, analysing and diagnosing problems specific to infrastructure services.

What will make you successful in this role?

Gather and compile technical requirements.

Drafting and maintenance of solutions architecture diagrams.

Present and obtain solution design approval at relevant architecture or quote forums.

Logging of requests for architecture deployments: Server deployment request Reserve proxy requests Load balancing requests DNS requests Firewall rule requests

Tracking of requests logged and ensuring timeous delivery thereof.

Functional testing of deployments to ensure implementation aligns to architecture design.

Delivery of health checks on implementations.

Collaboration with business IT teams to ensure business implementation aligns to architectural design and company standards.

Assist to ensure that solution documentation and solution packs are updated upon solution / project implementation.

Assist in troubleshooting project and BAU incidents.

Coordination of technical tasks in BAU initiatives or business projects and ensuring delivery of tasks.

Admin related tasks: Preparation of progress reports Presentation compilation Creation and filing of Architecture Diagrams (under guidance of the Solutions Architect) Compilation of Quotations for Architecture Solutions (under guidance of the Solutions Architect)



Qualification

Matric

Relevant IT degree or diploma

Relevant accredited courses/IT certifications (A+ & N+ & S+)

The following will be beneficial:

– CCNA

– Project Management

– ITIL

– TOGAF

Experience:

At least 3 years’ relevant work experience

MS Visio / [URL Removed] experience

Knowledge:

Architecture Principles

Data Centre Services VMware, SAN, AIX, Windows, Linux

Defence in Depth

Perimeter Security

Server concepts and technologies

Firewall concepts and Firewall rules

Reverse Proxy services

Load Balancing

Disaster Recovery

High Availability and clustering concepts

Network VLANs and routing

Application hosting

Cloud Services

Understanding of Financial concepts

Personal Attributes:

Interpersonal savvy – Contributing independently

Action orientated – Contributing independently

Collaborates – Contributing independently

Communicates effectively – Contributing independently

Nimble learning – Contributing independently

Core Competencies:

Being resilient – Contributing independently

Collaborates – Contributing independently

Cultivates innovation – Contributing independently

Customer focus – Contributing independently

Drives results – Contributing independently

