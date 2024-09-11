Junior Infrastructure Solutions Architect

As the Jnr Infrastructure Solutions Architect, your role will entail providing infrastructure architecture related services to the business community. As a champion for innovation and change, you will provide technical guidance based on established patterns and solution designs taking lead from the Principle and Senior E2E architects.
You will work in conjunction with Enterprise, Solution and Domain Architects to facilitate a robust, supportable and enterprise grade solution based on best practices and sound architecture principles while advocating for sharing, consolidation, reusability and cost saving opportunities. The role will also encompass a technical support function, providing admin and coordination support for planning, commissioning, testing, optimising, analysing and diagnosing problems specific to infrastructure services.
What will make you successful in this role?
- Gather and compile technical requirements.
- Drafting and maintenance of solutions architecture diagrams.
- Present and obtain solution design approval at relevant architecture or quote forums.
- Logging of requests for architecture deployments:
- Server deployment request
- Reserve proxy requests
- Load balancing requests
- DNS requests
- Firewall rule requests
- Tracking of requests logged and ensuring timeous delivery thereof.
- Functional testing of deployments to ensure implementation aligns to architecture design.
- Delivery of health checks on implementations.
- Collaboration with business IT teams to ensure business implementation aligns to architectural design and company standards.
- Assist to ensure that solution documentation and solution packs are updated upon solution / project implementation.
- Assist in troubleshooting project and BAU incidents.
- Coordination of technical tasks in BAU initiatives or business projects and ensuring delivery of tasks.
- Admin related tasks:
- Preparation of progress reports
- Presentation compilation
- Creation and filing of Architecture Diagrams (under guidance of the Solutions Architect)
- Compilation of Quotations for Architecture Solutions (under guidance of the Solutions Architect)
Qualification
- Matric
- Relevant IT degree or diploma
- Relevant accredited courses/IT certifications (A+ & N+ & S+)
The following will be beneficial:
– CCNA
– Project Management
– ITIL
– TOGAF
Experience:
- At least 3 years’ relevant work experience
- MS Visio / [URL Removed] experience
Knowledge:
- Architecture Principles
- Data Centre Services
- VMware, SAN, AIX, Windows, Linux
- Defence in Depth
- Perimeter Security
- Server concepts and technologies
- Firewall concepts and Firewall rules
- Reverse Proxy services
- Load Balancing
- Disaster Recovery
- High Availability and clustering concepts
- Network VLANs and routing
- Application hosting
- Cloud Services
- Understanding of Financial concepts
Personal Attributes:
- Interpersonal savvy – Contributing independently
- Action orientated – Contributing independently
- Collaborates – Contributing independently
- Communicates effectively – Contributing independently
- Nimble learning – Contributing independently
Core Competencies:
- Being resilient – Contributing independently
- Collaborates – Contributing independently
- Cultivates innovation – Contributing independently
- Customer focus – Contributing independently
- Drives results – Contributing independently
Desired Skills:
- Architecture Principles
- Data Centre Services
- Server concepts
- Firewall concepts
- Cloud Services
- Network VLANs and routing