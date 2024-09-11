Linux Engineer

We are seeking a motivated and detail-oriented Junior/Intermediate Linux Engineer. The ideal candidate must have foundational experience in Linux system administration and basic public cloud skills. This role involves maintaining and supporting our Linux-based infrastructure, ensuring system performance, and assisting in cloud-based initiatives.

What you’ll do:

Linux System Management: Install, configure, and maintain Linux environments (e.g., CentOS, Ubuntu, Red Hat).

Install, configure, and maintain Linux environments (e.g., CentOS, Ubuntu, Red Hat). System Monitoring: Monitor system performance and troubleshoot issues, ensuring high availability and performance of all Linux systems.

Monitor system performance and troubleshoot issues, ensuring high availability and performance of all Linux systems. Security Management: Implement security best practices, including patch management, firewall configurations, and access control.

Implement security best practices, including patch management, firewall configurations, and access control. Backup and Recovery: Manage backup solutions and ensure data integrity and availability through regular testing and maintenance of backup systems.

Manage backup solutions and ensure data integrity and availability through regular testing and maintenance of backup systems. Public Cloud Integration: Assist in the deployment, management, and support of cloud-based solutions (e.g., AWS, Azure, Google Cloud) as part of the IT infrastructure.

Assist in the deployment, management, and support of cloud-based solutions (e.g., AWS, Azure, Google Cloud) as part of the IT infrastructure. Automation and Scripting: Develop and maintain automation scripts using Bash, Python, or other scripting languages to streamline system administration tasks.

Develop and maintain automation scripts using Bash, Python, or other scripting languages to streamline system administration tasks. Documentation: Create and maintain detailed documentation of configurations, processes, and procedures.

Create and maintain detailed documentation of configurations, processes, and procedures. Collaboration: Work closely with other IT team members and departments to ensure seamless integration of Linux systems with other technologies and applications.

Your expertise:

3-5 years of experience in Linux system administration and support.

Basic experience with public cloud platforms (e.g., AWS, Azure, Google Cloud).

Technical Skills: Proficiency in Linux operating systems (CentOS, Ubuntu, Red Hat). Familiarity with Linux application services (Apache, Nginx, MySQL, PostgreSQL). Basic understanding of cloud infrastructure and services (e.g., EC2, S3, RDS, VPC for AWS; VMs, Blob Storage for Azure). Knowledge of networking fundamentals. Scripting skills (Bash, Python preferred).



Qualifications:

Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science, Information Technology, or a related field, or equivalent work experience.

Relevant certifications (e.g., Red Hat Certified System Administrator (RHCSA), Linux Professional Institute Certification (LPIC), Microsoft Certified: Azure Fundamentals) are a plus.

Soft skills:

Problem-Solving: Strong analytical and troubleshooting skills.

Strong analytical and troubleshooting skills. Communication: Excellent verbal and written communication skills.

Excellent verbal and written communication skills. Team Player: Ability to work collaboratively within a team environment.

Ability to work collaboratively within a team environment. Self-Motivated: Proactive approach to learning and staying updated with new technologies.

Proactive approach to learning and staying updated with new technologies. Detail-Oriented: Strong attention to detail and accuracy.

Why work for us?

Want to work for an organization that solves complex real-world problems with innovative software solutions? At iOCO, we believe anything is possible with modern technology, software, and development expertise. We are continuously pushing the boundaries of innovative solutions across multiple industries using an array of technologies.?

You will be part of a consultancy, working with some of the most knowledgeable minds in the industry on interesting solutions across different business domains.?

Our culture of continuous learning will ensure that you will have all the opportunities, tools, and support to hone and grow your craft.?

By joining IOCO you will have an open invitation to developer inspiring forums. A place where you will be able to connect and learn from and with your peers by sharing ideas, experiences, practices, and solutions.

Desired Skills:

Adaptability

Authenticity

Partnership

Ingenuity

Mastery

