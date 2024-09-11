Mallox’s rise from private malware to RaaS

The recent rapid proliferation and increased sophistication of Mallox ransomware signals a pressing demand for organisations to urgently bolster their defences to protect their digital assets and mitigate risks, says Kaspersky.

The security company’s latest report – Mallox Ransomware: In-Depth Analysis and Evolution – provides a comprehensive analysis of the Mallox ransomware, chronicling its transformation from a privately operated malware to a full-scale Ransomware-as-a-Service (RaaS) operation.

The report highlights Mallox’s significant impact since its initial appearance in early 2021. Originally a highly targeted, human-operated ransomware Mallox inflicted severe damage on organisations worldwide. Kaspersky’s research details how this once-isolated threat has rapidly evolved with more than 700 new samples identified from 2021 to mid-2024. This surge in activity is largely attributed to Mallox’s transition into a RaaS model enabling it to expand aggressively by recruiting affiliates and partners through a dark web forum.

In January 2023, the operators behind Mallox launched a robust RaaS affiliate programme actively seeking skilled “pentesters” to expand their reach. Offering lucrative profit-sharing terms, the programme has attracted a host of cybercriminals and contributed to a marked increase in Mallox-related attacks. The report further delves into the advancements in Mallox’s encryption schemes which have become increasingly sophisticated. Kaspersky’s detailed analysis of these cryptographic techniques underscores the continuous innovation by Mallox developers to enhance the ransomware’s efficacy.

The report also sheds light on Mallox’s global spread, focusing on its preferred infection vectors. Notably, the attackers often exploit vulnerabilities in MS SQL and PostgreSQL servers demonstrating its adaptability and threat to a broad range of industries. This in-depth analysis serves as an essential resource for cybersecurity professionals, offering critical insights into the nature and evolution of this formidable ransomware.

Mallox has demonstrated a particular preference for targeting certain regions. Brazil, Vietnam, and China have emerged as the most frequently targeted countries. Although India, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Lebanon, Colombia, Turkiye, and the US have experienced fewer attacks, they remain vulnerable to the ransomware’s threat.

“Understanding the Mallox ransomware – its evolution, characteristics, and devastating potential – empowers organisations to fortify their defences. With the right security measures in place, companies can not only protect their digital assets, but also diminish the risk of becoming the next target of this formidable threat,” says Kaspersky security expert, Fedor Sinitsyn.