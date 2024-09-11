Mobile developer

Intermediate mobile developers

Proficiency in .NET Core for robust application development.

Experience with Flutter or other mobile development frameworks.

Strong aptitude for learning and adapting to new mobile technologies and concepts.

2-3 years of relevant professional experience.

Required :

Minimum completed 3 year National Diploma Software Development or higher.

plus 1 – 3 years of experience post gradudation

Locations: Port Elizabeth or Johannesburg.

Hybrid (2 days in office). Remote work can be negotiated.

Desired Skills:

.NET Core

Mobile development frameworks

SQL

Flutter

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

About The Employer:

A company culture commited to believe cohesion, support and trust amongst team members, we also believe that healthy relationships between members is vital for the continued success and innovation. Together with an inclusive management style, this has created an environment where team members on every level can contribute to the future of company.

As a leading provider of supply chain technology and consulting solutions to emerging markets across the globe, we provide custom solutions that are scalable to any industry and any supply chain environment. Organic growth due to global and offshore projects requires us to grow our teams to match project demands.

Employer & Job Benefits:

Medical aid

Provident

performance bonus

Learn more/Apply for this position