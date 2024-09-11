Project Manager at Financial Intelligence Centre – Gauteng Pretoria

FIC is an equal opportunity employer. Preference will be given to suitably qualified AFRICAN FEMALES applicants in line with our Employment Targets and our commitment to diversifying our workforce.

To manage the activities and output related to multi-disciplinary projects associated with Investigation Support Services using appropriate Project Management methodologies to support financial intelligence products and services aligned with the Financial Intelligence Centre’s mandate.

KEY PERFORMANCE AREAS

TECHNICAL COMPETENCIES

• Structure the business case for the project concepts identified and conduct general cost/benefit analysis, if required.

• Develop a project charter and establish a high-level roadmap to deliver on the project vision as well as a detailed project plan using sound project management methodologies and processes.

• Drive the performance of the project, provide active management of project components/work streams and resolve project quality and design issues.

• Manage the project constraints to ensure quality delivery on time and within budget.

• Integrate the various design components of the project (process, people, technology dimensions) and apply the project and business analysis methodologies and practices in an appropriate manner.

• Empower project stakeholders through project information and feedback to make judicious project decisions at the required level and ensure effective team management within discretion, policy, procedure and legislative powers to ensure output of a variety of highly complex, timely and quality financial products/services.

• Provide a single point of focus for all project issues, governance, escalation of risks and consideration of alternative project options and work in conjunction with stakeholders to ensure access to appropriate information and actions to support project output and outcome within legislative parameters.

• Monitor, control and communicate project progress using the reporting standards (status reports, etc) and advise and update management and stakeholders on project progress, obstacles and offer solutions to align output with project desired outcome/predefined plans.

• Ensure changes to improve performance and reduce risks and anticipate and resolve problems to achieve deadlines and standards – Monitor project risks and establish prevention and mitigation procedures, as required.

• Conduct presentations of highly technical nature to informed audiences and present the organisation at designated working groups, meetings etc to contribute towards informed decision making.

• Establish mechanisms to assess the eventual realisation of benefits committed to in the business case.

• Ensure efficient management of project resources, review and quality assure work of team and engage with multiple and diverse stakeholders so that expectations are managed, and the project is delivered successfully.

• Perform project close out activities.

• Ensure that all aspects of a project are managed visibly including the following methodologies and deliverables: project management, change management, system development life cycle and business analysis.

EDUCATION, SKILLS, AND EXPERIENCE

• An undergraduate university degree or equivalent

• Postgraduate qualification in project management

• Minimum six (6) years of broad-based information systems and business experience

• Minimum six (6) years of project management experience

• Business analysis experience desirable

• Strong PC skills including Microsoft Project, Microsoft Excel, Microsoft Word

• Ability to organise, delegate and leverage resources to accomplish objectives.

• Excellent time management skills.

• Management skills including financial and accounting operations management and program/project management skills and experience.

• Professional development skills such as oral and written communications, personal credibility, teamwork and collaboration, work planning, and estimating.

• Strategic skills such as business diagnosis and assessment, business case development

• Supervisory skills and the ability to leverage support from other parts of the organisation.

• Ensure that the project team follows all quality assurance processes, including periodic reviews and transitions.

• Accredited certification in project management an added advantage

• PMP preferred certification an added advantage

