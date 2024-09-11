Retail Solutions Architect

12-Month Contract
Hybrid working in Dublin, Ireland
We are looking for a Blue Yonder Transport Management Systems Solution Architect to join a leading global brand on a large project in Dublin, Ireland.
Desired Experience & Qualification
- Proven experience working as a Solution Architect
- Extensive experience working with Blue Yonder TMS modules (TM, TP, TMOD and Logistics Procurement
- Strong knowledge of API Integration and Rail Integration
- Carrier collaboration experience beneficial
- Stakeholder management skills
Desired Skills:
- Blue Yonder
- JDA
- Transport Management System
- TMS