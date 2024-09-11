Retail Solutions Architect

12-Month Contract

Hybrid working in Dublin, Ireland

We are looking for a Blue Yonder Transport Management Systems Solution Architect to join a leading global brand on a large project in Dublin, Ireland.

Desired Experience & Qualification

Proven experience working as a Solution Architect

Extensive experience working with Blue Yonder TMS modules (TM, TP, TMOD and Logistics Procurement

Strong knowledge of API Integration and Rail Integration

Carrier collaboration experience beneficial

Stakeholder management skills

Desired Skills:

Blue Yonder

JDA

Transport Management System

TMS

