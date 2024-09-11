Retail Solutions Architect

Sep 11, 2024

12-Month Contract
Hybrid working in Dublin, Ireland

We are looking for a Blue Yonder Transport Management Systems Solution Architect to join a leading global brand on a large project in Dublin, Ireland.

Desired Experience & Qualification

  • Proven experience working as a Solution Architect
  • Extensive experience working with Blue Yonder TMS modules (TM, TP, TMOD and Logistics Procurement
  • Strong knowledge of API Integration and Rail Integration
  • Carrier collaboration experience beneficial
  • Stakeholder management skills

Desired Skills:

  • Blue Yonder
  • JDA
  • Transport Management System
  • TMS

