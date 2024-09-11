Senior Database Administrator

Sep 11, 2024

  • Demonstrate Technical expertise in maintaining and supporting MS SQL database and technical infrastructure
  • 8 years and above of average experience in all required qualifying criteria explained with specific projects undertaken
  • Database Developer, MSSQL

  • Database Administrator.

  • B. degree / Diploma in Information Technology / Computer Science
    ? DBA Certification / ICT Infrastructure Certification or any other relevant qualification

Desired Skills:

  • Database Developer
  • MSSQL
  • Database Administrator
  • VMWARE configurations
  • Server administration

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

About The Employer:

– Specific experience on:
– Managing operating system patches;
– Network utilisations monitoring and troubleshooting
– Server capacity planning;
– Monitoring capacity and performance of network
– Managing Backups;
– Application deployments;
– VMWARE configurations;
– Server administration;
– Server security and Application/Database/
– Security appliance management;
– File sharing configurations.
– Recommend and implement Network and database Upgrades.
– Database maintenance

