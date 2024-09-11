Senior Database Administrator – Gauteng Pretoria CBD

Demonstrate Technical expertise in maintaining and supporting MS SQL database and technical infrastructure

8 years and above of average experience in all required qualifying criteria explained with specific projects undertaken

Database Developer, MSSQL

Database Administrator.

B. degree / Diploma in Information Technology / Computer Science

? DBA Certification / ICT Infrastructure Certification or any other relevant qualification

Desired Skills:

Database Developer

MSSQL

Database Administrator

VMWARE configurations

Server administration

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

About The Employer:

– Specific experience on:

– Managing operating system patches;

– Network utilisations monitoring and troubleshooting

– Server capacity planning;

– Monitoring capacity and performance of network

– Managing Backups;

– Application deployments;

– VMWARE configurations;

– Server administration;

– Server security and Application/Database/

– Security appliance management;

– File sharing configurations.

– Recommend and implement Network and database Upgrades.

– Database maintenance

Learn more/Apply for this position