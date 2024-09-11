Senior Java Software Developer – JHB – Gauteng Johannesburg

Hire Resolve is excited to announce an opportunity for a Senior Java Software Developer to join our client’s team in Johannesburg. This role is ideal for a seasoned developer who is passionate about crafting robust, scalable software solutions.

As a Senior Java Software Developer, you will be responsible for designing, developing, and maintaining high-quality Java applications. You will collaborate with cross-functional teams to define project requirements and deliver innovative software solutions that meet business needs. Your expertise in Java frameworks, databases, and software engineering best practices will be key in driving project success.

Key Responsibilities:

Proven experience (8+ years) as a Software Developer or in a similar software development role.



Strong understanding of software development methodologies, including Agile and Scrum.



In-depth knowledge of SQL for database design, queries, and reporting (e.g., MySQL, SQL Server, Oracle).



Proficiency in multiple programming languages, such as Java, Flutter, Delphi, C#, Kotlin, and related development frameworks.



Experience developing on operating systems like Android and Microsoft.



Familiarity with cloud platforms (e.g., AWS, Azure, GCP) and containerization technologies (e.g., Docker, Kubernetes) is a plus.



Comprehensive knowledge of software architecture, design patterns, and system integration.



Hands-on experience with web, Windows, and mobile development technologies, including both front-end and back-end frameworks.



Strong problem-solving and debugging skills, with a proven ability to troubleshoot complex issues.



Excellent communication and interpersonal skills, with experience mentoring and collaborating effectively across teams.



Strong knowledge of agile methodologies and experience with project management tools like JIRA and Confluence.



Proficient with version control systems (e.g., Git, Bitbucket) and CI/CD pipelines.



Demonstrated ability to lead technical discussions and provide architectural guidance.



Comfortable using test cases for unit and integration testing.



Familiarity with software development tools and environments, such as Visual Studio, Android Studio, and VS Code.



Solid understanding of Object-Oriented Development.



Strong planning, organizational, and time management skills.



Excellent analytical, problem-solving, and critical thinking abilities.

Requirements

Proficiency in Java EE.



Experience with IDEs such as NetBeans, Eclipse, or similar.



Familiarity with Java web frameworks.



Strong knowledge of HTML and CSS.



Practical experience with SOLID design principles.



Working knowledge of various design patterns.



Database skills, including MySQL, SQL Server, and Oracle.



Knowledge of Hibernate.



Understanding of service-oriented architecture (SOA).



Basic knowledge of Domain-Driven Design (DDD).



Familiarity with Agile and Scaled Agile Framework (SAFe).



Understanding of Kanban and Scrum methodologies.

Benefits

Highly competitive salary for this role based on experience.

You can also?visit the Hire Resolve website:?[URL Removed]?or email us:?[Email Address Removed].com

We will contact you telephonically in 3 days should you be suitable for this vacancy. If you are not suitable, we will put your CV on file and contact you regarding any future vacancies that arise.

Desired Skills:

Senior Java Software Developer – JHB

Senior Java Software Developer – JHB

Senior Java Software Developer – JHB

Learn more/Apply for this position