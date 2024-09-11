Server Support / LAN Administrator (SvW) – Gauteng Johannesburg

Sep 11, 2024

Purpose of the Job:

  • Install, configure and upgrade servers and related hardware and software in a LAN, WAN and stand-alone environment to ensure optimal and efficient functioning. Support equipment in a operating system environment, from implementation through to support.

    Critical objectives and responsibilities:

    • Install, configure and upgrade servers and related hardware and software in a LAN, WAN and stand-alone environment.

    • Perform configuration and server installations to the specifications as laid out by standards

    • Maintain software applications, operating systems, firmware and hardware through regular maintenance.

    • Support assigned projects and install and implement in accordance to project objectives and design standards

    • Perform troubleshooting and incident and problem management and meet service level objectives

    • Perform monitoring tasks to pro-actively review and maintain the Windows server estate and where possible develop automation tasks to improve organizational efficiencies.

    • Support a broad spectrum of technical issues, performance troubleshooting, partner with development teams on complex issues, and leverage tools/scripts to automate process improvements.

    • Develop and maintain documentation related to technology installation administration and maintenance.

    • Respond to monitoring alerts and execute reporting of system health and capacity through the use of tools and procedures to ensure compliancy with service level agreements and operational standards.

    • Contribute to the development of and implement tactical and strategic plans for supporting the organizations Windows server environment including: VMWARE, Hyper-V, Exchange, Active Directory and other related technologies.

    Minimum Requirements:

    Experience, knowledge & skills required:

    • Recommended: Diploma or Bachelor’s Degree in Information Technology.

    • Must have MCSE and Linux Certificate

    • 2 – 3 years’ Operating system support experience.

    • 2 – 3 years’ experience supporting Microsoft Operating Systems (Windows [Phone Number Removed];)

    • ITIL foundation

    Desired Skills:

    • LAN
    • Server Support
    • MCSE
    • linux

