Server Support / LAN Administrator (SvW) – Gauteng Johannesburg

Purpose of the Job:
- Install, configure and upgrade servers and related hardware and software in a LAN, WAN and stand-alone environment to ensure optimal and efficient functioning. Support equipment in a operating system environment, from implementation through to support.
Critical objectives and responsibilities:
- Install, configure and upgrade servers and related hardware and software in a LAN, WAN and stand-alone environment.
- Perform configuration and server installations to the specifications as laid out by standards
- Maintain software applications, operating systems, firmware and hardware through regular maintenance.
- Support assigned projects and install and implement in accordance to project objectives and design standards
- Perform troubleshooting and incident and problem management and meet service level objectives
- Perform monitoring tasks to pro-actively review and maintain the Windows server estate and where possible develop automation tasks to improve organizational efficiencies.
- Support a broad spectrum of technical issues, performance troubleshooting, partner with development teams on complex issues, and leverage tools/scripts to automate process improvements.
- Develop and maintain documentation related to technology installation administration and maintenance.
- Respond to monitoring alerts and execute reporting of system health and capacity through the use of tools and procedures to ensure compliancy with service level agreements and operational standards.
- Contribute to the development of and implement tactical and strategic plans for supporting the organizations Windows server environment including: VMWARE, Hyper-V, Exchange, Active Directory and other related technologies.
Minimum Requirements:
Experience, knowledge & skills required:
- Recommended: Diploma or Bachelor’s Degree in Information Technology.
- Must have MCSE and Linux Certificate
- 2 – 3 years’ Operating system support experience.
- 2 – 3 years’ experience supporting Microsoft Operating Systems (Windows [Phone Number Removed];)
- ITIL foundation
Desired Skills:
- LAN
- Server Support
- MCSE
- linux