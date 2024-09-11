ServiceNow Senior Technical Specialist (Developer)

ENVIRONMENT:

A Johannesburg-based software engineering and data science consultancy, with a global development footprint, serves a diverse clientele ranging from large enterprises to emerging startups across South Africa, the Middle East, and the United States, is currently seeking a ServiceNow Senior Technical Specialist (Developer) with certification and experience in PPM implementation. This role is focused on providing top-tier services to their clients, with the goal of becoming the preferred partner for ServiceNow ITSM, ITOM, and TSM implementations. The ideal candidate will possess extensive expertise in implementing ServiceNow ITSM products, with more than five years of experience in a consultative role.

DUTIES:

Delivery of consulting services to install, configure, and integrate software products from ServiceNow.

Develop custom software solutions as required through scripting and software development.

Prepare technical documentation as specified in customer contracts and as internally required.

Support client services through demonstrations, and training presentations where required.

Provide value based assessments and workshops to help the customer maximise business results from ServiceNow software.

Deliver projects on customer premises or remotely as required. Most engagements are remote.

Excellent verbal and written communication skills required.

Knowledge in IT Operations Management, Service Management, and ITIL foundation is critical.

REQUIREMENTS:

Certification and experience in PPM implementation.

Expertise and/or experience with ServiceNow ITSM and ITOM products are required.

Accreditations / certifications in:

? ServiceNow System Administrator

? ServiceNow Implementation Specialist

? ServiceNow Application Developer with products such as Discovery, Service Mapping, and ITSM are preferred.

3-5 years in a consulting position, delivering software implementation engagements.

Experience in multiple application architectures and supporting technologies.

Expertise with scripting languages such as PERL, JavaScript, Python, and Shell.

Web service proficiency (REST, SOAP) as well as XML and JSON knowledge.

Thorough knowledge and/or experience with Operating Systems (Linux, Windows).

Knowledge of networking concepts such as IP Addressing, Firewalls, ports.

Knowledge of relational databases (MySQL, MSSQL, Oracle).

ITIL knowledge with the ability to relate concepts to implementation strategies.

Consultative skills for software service delivery to lead customers to improve their processes and organisational models

Bachelor of Science degree in Computer Science or related degree is ideal.

ATTRIBUTES:

Excellent communications skills required — verbally with all levels of customer IT and business management as well as written with technical and project related reports.

COMMENTS:

Desired Skills:

ServiceNow

Senior

Technical

