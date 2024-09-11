Software Support Engineer – Digital Mining Tecnology

Job purpose: Product Support Engineer / software support to provide technical services and product support to customers using products in the Digital Mine portfolio.
Required Skills

Experience with Linux administration, Microsoft Server, IIS and SQL Server

Coding exposure to C, C++, Python, Java, HTML or similar

Sound knowledge of current network and communications technology

Ability to read and interpret electrical wiring diagrams

Ability to diagnose, troubleshoot, problem solve and manage resolution to technical system issues

Able to manage and prioritise simultaneous demands in accordance with agreed key performance objectives

Excellent oral and written communication skills, with a high level of attention to detail

Customer service focused, with a strong work ethic and ability to work unsupervised

Good interpersonal and teamwork skills and ability to develop effective customer relationships

Commitment to working safely and ensuring compliance with relevant policies, procedures and legislation

QUALIFICATION AND EXPERIENCE

Tertiary degree in IT, software or computer engineering (or equivalent experience)

Experience in an engineering, IT, communications / networking technology, or other technical position

Project management / coordination experience

Industry experience in a mining environment or with mobile fleet equipment

Experience with the use of helpdesk / ticketing applications

Desired Skills:

  • Linux administration
  • Microsoft Server
  • C
  • C++
  • Python
  • Java
  • HTML
  • IIS and SQL Server
  • Current communications technologies
  • read and interpret electrical wiring diagrams

