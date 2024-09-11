Software Support Engineer – Digital Mining Tecnology

Job purpose: Product Support Engineer / software support to provide technical services and product support to customers using products in the Digital Mine portfolio.

Required Skills

–

Experience with Linux administration, Microsoft Server, IIS and SQL Server

–

Coding exposure to C, C++, Python, Java, HTML or similar

–

Sound knowledge of current network and communications technology

–

Ability to read and interpret electrical wiring diagrams

–

Ability to diagnose, troubleshoot, problem solve and manage resolution to technical system issues

–

Able to manage and prioritise simultaneous demands in accordance with agreed key performance objectives

–

Excellent oral and written communication skills, with a high level of attention to detail

–

Customer service focused, with a strong work ethic and ability to work unsupervised

–

Good interpersonal and teamwork skills and ability to develop effective customer relationships

–

Commitment to working safely and ensuring compliance with relevant policies, procedures and legislation

QUALIFICATION AND EXPERIENCE

Tertiary degree in IT, software or computer engineering (or equivalent experience)

Experience in an engineering, IT, communications / networking technology, or other technical position

Project management / coordination experience

Industry experience in a mining environment or with mobile fleet equipment

Experience with the use of helpdesk / ticketing applications

Desired Skills:

Linux administration

Microsoft Server

C

C++

Python

Java

HTML

IIS and SQL Server

Current communications technologies

read and interpret electrical wiring diagrams

Learn more/Apply for this position