Solutions Architect Specialist (Server Virtualisation) (Contract) (JHB Hybrid) – Gauteng Bryanston

ENVIRONMENT:

WORK on an exciting project in a 4-month Contract role as your technical expertise as a Solutions Architect Specialist with at least 4-5 years Server Virtualisation – preferably VMware – is sought by a dynamic Joburg-based Software Solutions Specialist. You will document existing/as-built solution architectures and designs, be responsible for the preparation of artefacts for operational handover while also informing stakeholders about potential threats and misalignment of solutions, including areas for improvement and optimization. MUST-HAVE requirements include Red Hat Enterprise Linux, Windows Server, IBM Flash Storage, Pure Storage, Dell PowerScale (Isilon) and ECS and being familiar with enterprise grade networking tech. You will also require experience with infrastructure architecture and/or infrastructure solution design in a banking or similar large corporate environment.

DUTIES:

Focus on the technical solution design and implementation verification of the various components of the solution architecture.

Closely align to relevant technical SMEs for collaboration.

Responsible for the preparation of artefacts for operational handover.

Responsible for informing stakeholders about potential threats and misalignment of solutions, including areas for improvement and optimization.

REQUIREMENTS:

MUST-HAVEs –

4-5 Years:

Server Virtualisation (VMware preferable).

Red Hat Enterprise Linux.

Windows Server.

IBM Flash Storage.

Pure Storage.

Dell PowerScale (Isilon).

Dell ECS.

Familiarity with enterprise grade networking technologies.

Background and experience –

Infrastructure architecture and/or infrastructure solution design in a banking or similar large corporate environment.

Working knowledge of server hardware and virtualisation technology.

Working knowledge of server operating systems (RHEL, Windows Server).

Working knowledge of storage systems (SAN and IP Storage).

Working knowledge of data centre networking (DNS, GSLB, IP Routing).

Advantageous –

Kubernetes experience.

Cloud (AWS, Azure, GCP).

COMMENTS:

