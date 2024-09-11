Technical Support (Fluent in German or Spanish) – Western Cape Cape Town

ENVIRONMENT:

A Germany-based company focused on innovation-driven growth is seeking a skilled and enthusiastic Technical Support Specialist fluent in Spanish or German to join their Cape Town based team. A qualification in IT or a related technical discipline is preferred, along with 2-3 years of experience in a support role, ideally with a technical focus.

REQUIREMENTS:

Qualification in the IT field or related technical discipline preferred

2-3 years of experience in support field, preferably somewhat technically oriented

Basic knowledge of SQL

A basic understanding of HTML, CSS & Javascript

Familiarity with ticketing systems

Basic knowledge of popular shop systems such as Magento, Shopware, Shopify etc is advantageous

Basic understanding of APIs

Fluent in German or Spanish

ATTRIBUTES:

Good problem-solving skills

Customer focused attitude

Technical mindset

Ability to comply with tight deadlines, understand flows and provide creative solutions

Good communication skills, both in oral and written English and either Spanish or German.

Ability to work independently and proactively

Ability to adapt to a changing environment.

