Technical Support (Fluent in German or Spanish)

ENVIRONMENT:
A Germany-based company focused on innovation-driven growth is seeking a skilled and enthusiastic Technical Support Specialist fluent in Spanish or German to join their Cape Town based team. A qualification in IT or a related technical discipline is preferred, along with 2-3 years of experience in a support role, ideally with a technical focus.
REQUIREMENTS:
- Qualification in the IT field or related technical discipline preferred
- 2-3 years of experience in support field, preferably somewhat technically oriented
- Basic knowledge of SQL
- A basic understanding of HTML, CSS & Javascript
- Familiarity with ticketing systems
- Basic knowledge of popular shop systems such as Magento, Shopware, Shopify etc is advantageous
- Basic understanding of APIs
- Fluent in German or Spanish
ATTRIBUTES:
- Good problem-solving skills
- Customer focused attitude
- Technical mindset
- Ability to comply with tight deadlines, understand flows and provide creative solutions
- Good communication skills, both in oral and written English and either Spanish or German.
- Ability to work independently and proactively
- Ability to adapt to a changing environment.
COMMENTS:
