Vertiv debuts new management and monitoring solution

As AI workloads pivot to the network edge, the need for enhanced visibility at these remote data centre sites has become increasingly apparent.

Recognising this, Vertiv has introduced Vertiv Environet Connect, a cloud-connected and web-based fleet management and monitoring solution. It features a device-agnostic interface that can handle diverse data centre infrastructure equipment across multiple locations, regardless of the manufacturer.

Environet Connect is now available in Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and in North America.

Environet Connect speeds the deployment of remote Vertiv equipment and improves its health and efficiency through mass provisioning and firmware updates of network management cards. The system’s monitoring capability enhances the oversight of critical infrastructure and provides customisable and configurable alarm notifications. Monitoring covers UPS systems, rack power distribution units (PDUs), generators, and thermal units.

“Edge deployments are growing rapidly and may soon be driven by real-world AI applications such as large language models, predictive analytics, and autonomous vehicles. Although these applications currently operate in data centres, they may quickly shift to the edge to reduce latency and avoid processing bottlenecks,” says Wesley Lim, vice-president of software and digital solutions for Vertiv. “Implementing a secure, user-friendly, and web-accessible monitoring solution like Environet Connect would enhance operational visibility and maximise uptime for remote environments.”

Environet Connect is accessible to direct customers and channel-managed service provider (MSP) partners. It accommodates all user types and is designed for multi-tenancy, simplifying the process for partners and customers.

Vertiv offers a series of services to enhance the Environet Connect user experience, with software training, customer help desk and asset management. The services include tiered levels, encompassing technical support, firmware updates, device provisioning, and remote monitoring.

Vertiv recently announced its end-to-end portfolio for High-Performance Compute (HPC) and AI deployments, Vertiv 360AI. The solutions include power, cooling, enclosures, end-to-end lifecycle services, and digitised management. Vertiv Environet Connect allows a common interface for the solutions within the AI ecosystem.