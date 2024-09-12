Angular Developer (JHB)

ENVIRONMENT:

SET specifications for new applications while understanding client requirements and how they translate in application features as the next Angular Developer sought by a Joburg-based leading provider of Smart IoT solutions and services. You will also be expected to write high quality source code, conduct functional and non-functional testing while running performance testing procedures to ensure the proper operations of a database and to ensure that it’s error-free. Applicants must possess a BSc Degree in Computer Science or similar field with 4-5 years’ work experience in a similar role and have demonstrable Angular project experience including Front End development. Your tech toolset should include Django / FastAPI / Flask / Poetry, Yarn / NPM, Gcloud (CloudRun) / Azure and Posgres.

DUTIES:

Collaborate with a team of IT professionals to set specifications for new applications.

Understand client requirements and how they translate in application features.

Design creative prototypes according to specifications.

Write high quality source code to program complete applications within deadlines.

Modify databases according to requests and perform tests.

Conduct functional and non-functional testing.

Troubleshoot and debug applications.

Evaluate existing applications to reprogram, update and add new features.

Collaborate with Administrators and clients to provide technical support and identify new requirements.

Be involved in troubleshooting any potential problems, creating and submitting test reports and database improvement.

Be able to run performance testing procedures to ensure the proper operations of a database and to ensure that it’s error-free.

Provide data management support to users.

Ensure all database programs meet company and performance requirements.

Research and suggest new database products, services and protocols.

REQUIREMENTS:

Qualifications –

BSc Degree in Computer Science or relevant field.

Experience/Skills –

4 – 5 Years’ experience as an Angular Developer.

Knowledge of Software Development and user interface web applications.

In-depth knowledge of programming for diverse operating systems and platforms using development tools.

Demonstrable Angular project experience.

Familiarity working with:

Python: Django / FastAPI / Flask / Poetry

JavaScript: Yarn / NPM, Front End design experience

Cloud: Gcloud (CloudRun)/ Azure

DB: Postgres

Nice-to-haves –

BSc / BA in Computer Science or relevant field; MSc / MA will be appreciated.

Certified Application Developer is a plus.

Hands-on experience with SQL.

Experience in designing and building applications.

ATTRIBUTES:

Analytical / Mathematical aptitude.

