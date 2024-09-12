Arsenal sign up NTT Data as digital transformation partner

NTT Data has signed a multi-year partnership to become Arsenal Football Club’s first Official Digital Transformation Partner, looking to bring new technologies to improve “The Gunners” supporter experience.

The two organisations will work together over the coming years to strengthen the club’s connection with supporters from around the world. This will be underpinned by NTT Data’s leading digital transformation capabilities which it says will enhance the club’s digital platforms and capabilities to support growth, improve performance, and deepen supporter connection.

The partnership will see NTT Data provide data analytics tools, machine learning, and realtime integrations enabling Arsenal to create an enriched and hyper-personalised supporter experience, delivering tailored content for its communities worldwide.

Supporters will also be able to take advantage of improved capabilities in the wider Arsenal ecosystem with exclusive insights, promotions, and offers from the club and its partners.

“We’re excited to welcome NTT Data as our first Official Digital Transformation Partner,” says Juliet Slot, chief commercial officer at Arsenal. “Our ambition is to strengthen our connection with our supporters around the world so that we can serve them better. Enhancing our digital capabilities is an essential part of this journey where, through service and connection to supporters, we are able to drive forward our performance and our growth.”

Niccolo Spataro, CEO of NTT Data in the UK and Ireland, adds: “Arsenal is one of the most recognised football clubs in the world. Its commitment to delivering exceptional experiences to supporters is pioneering and its goal of placing people at the heart of innovation aligns with NTT Data’s core values and approach to business. We look forward to partnering with Arsenal, using our expertise to deliver the digital transformation that helps Arsenal create truly remarkable experiences for its supporters worldwide.”