Data Analyst at Food Lovers Holdings (Pty) Ltd

Location: Food Lovers Market Head Office, Brackenfell, Western Cape, South Africa and reporting to the Managing Executive: FLM Retail Buying.

SUMMARY OF RESPONSIBILITIES:

Food Lover’s Market Retail division consists of almost 100 Food Lover’s Market stores in sub-Saharan Africa, which includes six Food Lover’s Eateries. The retail division also includes 32 Diamond Discount Liquors and Market Liquors stores, 10 Distribution Centres, two meat packing, and five production facilities.

Within this context, the buying category analyst will be required to generate insights to understand ambient and perishable (excl. fruit & veg, meat) category performance in the retail environment with insights for the operational team. This role will help drive strategic decisions with the Buying team, to explore product and supplier opportunities through increased sales and margin, optimisation and customer satisfaction.

MINIMUM REQUIREMENTS:

Bachelor’s degree in business, analytics, computer science, or a related field.

5+ years’ FMCG (retail) experience in a similar capacity, buying or category management.

KEY REQUIREMENTS:

Understand documented and verbally communicated requirements, system constraints and stakeholder concerns.

Analysing sales data across various products, categories, and regions to identify trends, growth opportunities, and underperforming areas.

Analysing product portfolio to determine which SKUs to retain, remove, or optimize based on performance metrics.

Tracking and analysing market share data to assess competitive positioning and effectiveness of marketing strategies with our suppliers.

Evaluating the success of new product launches and providing insights on areas of improvement.

Logic validation and ensuring the accuracy, consistency and reliability of data and its reporting.

Developing reports and dashboards that track KPIs and communicate effectively with stakeholders to assess business and buyer performance.

PERSON SPEC:

Successful candidates will have good logical, analytical and investigative skills, be results oriented and self-motivated and above all, enjoy working with and analysing data.

In addition, the following is required:

Strong MS Excel, SQL, SSRS, Power Platform skills

Data visualization with Power BI

Understanding of retail industry dynamics

Strong written and verbal communication skills to present findings and recommendations to stakeholders.

Good, structured documentation skills, e.g. process or data flow diagrams, spreadsheets, other diagramming tools.

Time management and planning skills – ability to prioritise a high volume of tasks simultaneously in a fast-paced unpredictable environment. Identify the important tasks and prioritise to ensure on time delivery.

Demonstrates a structured and methodical way of working, with the ability to cope with competing demands and effectively prioritize tasks.

Demonstrated experience in handling large data sets and relational databases.

Strong team player.

A bias towards action.

Desired Skills:

Time management

Documentation

PC literate

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years Retail

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

Employer & Job Benefits:

Provident fund

Medical insurance

Colleague Discount

