Data Analyst at Red Ember Recruitment (PTY) Ltd – Gauteng Roodepoort

Our client based in Roodepoort is looking for a dedicated but qualified individual who can take responsibility as a Data Analyst to explore and analyse the varying data and prepare the data for review.

The Data Analyst needs to build digitalised reporting models that should be flexible to keep track of the ever-changing business environment, ensuring a competitive edge.

Requirements

Degree in Computer science.

Relevant business knowledge and experience in data analytics and report-building

Background of strong customer mindset and customer interface experience

Competency in Microsoft and other software platforms.

Fluent in English

Systems used are SAP (ERP), SuccessFactors (SAP), HFM Hyperion, Excel, Power BI, Blueprism

Experience in working with data sets and building report structures is a must

Desired Skills:

SAP (ERP)

Successfactors (SAP)

HFM Hyperion

Excel

Power BI

Blueprism

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

About The Employer:

We are passionate professionals driven to provide Payroll and HR solutions that deliver true business value to your organisation.

Our proven track record and expertise will enable you to maximise your return on investment on any Sage Payroll & HR implementation.

Partner with a Talent Team that suits your customised needs. Recruiting top talent is a powerful and reliable foundation of strength in any business. When partnered with the best recruitment team, it’s an opportunity for long-term growth, and can bring companies a competitive advantage in their industry.

Red Ember Technology is a Certified Sage Platinum Business Partner, here to support any Sage client with the extra value-added services to complement and support their Sage products.

The Red Ember Recruitment team has combined Payroll, HR and Finance industry-specific experience, customised to the Sage products, as well as vast experience supporting various other products and industries.

Red Ember Recruitment can assist on any level of recruitment, from Interns to Executive placements, bulk recruitment, response handling, or specialised headhunting.



