Demand Analyst

This is a Demand planning specialist and continuous improvement role.
Hybrid role: Work from home. Attend ad hoc meetings in the office
Reporting to the Supply Chain Continous improvement manager,
You will Support central supply planning functions for customer inventory to ensure optimal supply meets demand requirements. Contribute in continuous improvement projects, ensuring the delivery of process innovation and continuous improvement initiatives.
Duties and Responsibilites:
- Analysis, reports and statistics for all stock movements and inventory
- Customer insight analysis
- Mathematical and statistical modelling
- Time series forecasting
- Supply chain optimization, demand forecasting, data anlysis
Minimum Requirements: Qualification & experience:
- BSc Mathematical statsitics or B Eng Industrial Engineering (Hons) / similar degree and Operational Research is non negotiable .
- Minimum 18 months consulting experience
- Minimum 18 months experience Mathematical and statistical modelling for a supply chain environment
- Experience with ERP/Inventory & Forecasting Planning/Planning systems
- Advanced knowledge of MS Office suite, Qlickview and Tableau
- Mathematical and statistical Modelling experience
- A passion for extracting insights from data and enjoy the challenge of using statistics and modelling to solve problems
