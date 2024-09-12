Demand Analyst

This is a Demand planning specialist and continuous improvement role.

Hybrid role: Work from home. Attend ad hoc meetings in the office

Reporting to the Supply Chain Continous improvement manager,

You will Support central supply planning functions for customer inventory to ensure optimal supply meets demand requirements. Contribute in continuous improvement projects, ensuring the delivery of process innovation and continuous improvement initiatives.

Duties and Responsibilites:

Analysis, reports and statistics for all stock movements and inventory

Customer insight analysis

Mathematical and statistical modelling

Time series forecasting

Supply chain optimization, demand forecasting, data anlysis

Minimum Requirements: Qualification & experience:

BSc Mathematical statsitics or B Eng Industrial Engineering (Hons) / similar degree and Operational Research is non negotiable .

Minimum 18 months consulting experience

Minimum 18 months experience Mathematical and statistical modelling for a supply chain environment

Experience with ERP/Inventory & Forecasting Planning/Planning systems

Advanced knowledge of MS Office suite, Qlickview and Tableau

Mathematical and statistical Modelling experience

A passion for extracting insights from data and enjoy the challenge of using statistics and modelling to solve problems

Desired Skills:

ERP

MS Office Suite

operational research/ modelling

Continuous Improvement

forecasting

Tableau

Qlickview

mathematical modelling

demand forecasting

Data Analysis

sql server

supply chain optimisation

SQL server management studio

Advance excel

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

About The Employer:

High functioning team of Industrial enginers ( supply chain solutions) delivering specialised services and solutions to central and commercial customers in South Africa, Lesotho and Namibia. As the trusted and preferred partner in their industry, organic growth has resulted in new projects and new requirements for a smart, enthusiastic and dedicated demand planning specialist to join the team.

Employer & Job Benefits:

medical aid

provident fund

bonus

