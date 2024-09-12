Dynamics 365 Developer

We need a Microsoft Dynamics ERP/CRM Developer specializes in tailoring and enhancing the Dynamics CRM/ERP platform to meet specific business needs. You must have expertise in adapting the system’s vast capabilities to create efficient, user-friendly solutions.

Must be familiar with the programming languaee X++.

The IDE is unique to AX, it is called MorphX.

This is a hybrid role and the office is in Centurion.

Desired Skills:

X++

Dynamics

Developer

Dynamics Developer

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

