Our client is looking for an ICT Technician that will be joining their team based in Gqeberha.
The successful candidate would need to mainly perform maintenance to all PC & Laptop hardware, stock management, logging calls via email with couriers for collections & deliveries, software & communication systems and peripherals used within the organization to perform and supplement daily activities.
Minimum Requirements:
- Relevant diploma in IT (preferably with N+ and A+)
- Must have at least 3 years’ experience in the IT field
- IT Technical Support background (essential)
- Excellent written and verbal English communication skills
- Problem-solving skills
- Must be able to work independently with minimum supervision
Should you not receive a response within two weeks, kindly accept that your application has not been successful.
Desired Skills:
- Communication
- Information Systems
- Technology