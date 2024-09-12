ICT Technician – Eastern Cape Gqebera

Our client is looking for an ICT Technician that will be joining their team based in Gqeberha.

The successful candidate would need to mainly perform maintenance to all PC & Laptop hardware, stock management, logging calls via email with couriers for collections & deliveries, software & communication systems and peripherals used within the organization to perform and supplement daily activities.

Minimum Requirements:

Relevant diploma in IT (preferably with N+ and A+)

Must have at least 3 years’ experience in the IT field

IT Technical Support background (essential)

Excellent written and verbal English communication skills

Problem-solving skills

Must be able to work independently with minimum supervision

Should you not receive a response within two weeks, kindly accept that your application has not been successful.

