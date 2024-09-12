Intermediate Python Developer (Remote) – Western Cape Cape Town

ENVIRONMENT:

PLAY a critical role in building the service for a new Forex product, owning projects end to end as the next Intermediate Python Developer sought by a cutting-edge Investment Platform. You will help enhance existing Forex products, develop new products with additional banking partners, and begin to look beyond the local Forex space at other exciting opportunities. The ideal candidate must be adaptable, smart and confident working autonomously. You will require 3-4 years’ Software Development work experience including being familiar with CI/CD and Git/Version Control and 2 years working with Python, Django/Ruby on Rails/Laravel in a production environment. Your other tech tools should include HTML, CSS, JavaScript, Linux, AWS and Azure.

DUTIES:

Design, test, and push code that significantly improves the range, returns and input costs of service offering.

Accelerate the development of various key aspects of stack, namely: API integrations Process automations Database optimisation Staff interface improvements Client dashboard development

Work closely with the CTO and Dev team to complete bigger projects.

Debug and resolve production issues.

Brainstorm and contribute to system upgrades.

Share knowledge with your colleagues to continually grow the team’s skill level.

REQUIREMENTS:

3-4 Years’ experience in software development including familiarity with CI/CD and Git/Version Control.

2 Years’ experience working with Python and a web framework such as Django or Ruby on Rails/ Laravel in a production environment.

Knowledge of front-end development (HTML, CSS, JS).

Basic knowledge of Linux server maintenance and at least one cloud platform (e.g. AWS, Azure, etc.).

The ability to work remotely with high autonomy and stay self-motivated without having to be “managed” frequently.

ATTRIBUTES:

Excellent problem-solving abilities.

A focus on deliverability with a care for clean and articulate code.

A start-up mindset, comfortable with products failing and having to be pivoted.

