K2 Nintex Developer – KwaZulu-Natal Durban

Overview:
The Nintex K2 Developer plays a crucial role in designing, developing, and implementing solutions using the Nintex K2 Ver. 5 On-Premises platform, with a focus on workflow automation and streamlining business processes. This role is essential in supporting the group’s efficiency and effectiveness by creating robust workflow solutions that integrate seamlessly with other systems and platforms.
Key Responsibilities:
- Design, develop, and implement Nintex K2 workflow solutions to automate business processes
- Configure and customize forms and workflows within the Nintex K2 platform
- Collaborate with stakeholders to gather requirements and create technical designs
- Integrate Nintex K2 solutions with SharePoint and other enterprise systems
- Perform testing and troubleshooting of Nintex K2 workflows and forms
- Optimize and maintain existing Nintex K2 solutions to ensure efficiency and reliability
- Provide technical support and guidance to end users
- Document technical designs, configurations, and customizations
- Stay updated with the latest Nintex K2 features and functionalities
Required Qualifications:
- 2-3+ years of experience in Nintex K2 development and customization
- Proficiency in C# .NET development
- Strong understanding of SQL Server and database concepts
- Experience in developing complex workflow solutions
- Ability to analyse and troubleshoot technical issues
Personality Traits:
- Excellent problem-solving and analytical skills
- Good understanding of business processes and workflow automation
- Strong verbal and written communication and collaboration skills
- Ability to work effectively in a team environment as well as solo
- Attention to detail and commitment to quality
- Must be self-driven and work un-supervised
Skills with an added advantage:
- Certifications in Nintex K2 or related technologies
- Proficiency in Python development
- Crystal Report writing
- Microsoft Power BI development
Desired Skills:
- Nintex K2 development
- C# .NET development
- understanding of SQL Server
- database concepts
- complex workflow solutions
- analyse and troubleshoot technical issues