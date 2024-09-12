K2 Nintex Developer – KwaZulu-Natal Durban

Overview:

The Nintex K2 Developer plays a crucial role in designing, developing, and implementing solutions using the Nintex K2 Ver. 5 On-Premises platform, with a focus on workflow automation and streamlining business processes. This role is essential in supporting the group’s efficiency and effectiveness by creating robust workflow solutions that integrate seamlessly with other systems and platforms.

Key Responsibilities:

Design, develop, and implement Nintex K2 workflow solutions to automate business processes

Configure and customize forms and workflows within the Nintex K2 platform

Collaborate with stakeholders to gather requirements and create technical designs

Integrate Nintex K2 solutions with SharePoint and other enterprise systems

Perform testing and troubleshooting of Nintex K2 workflows and forms

Optimize and maintain existing Nintex K2 solutions to ensure efficiency and reliability

Provide technical support and guidance to end users

Document technical designs, configurations, and customizations

Stay updated with the latest Nintex K2 features and functionalities

Required Qualifications:

2-3+ years of experience in Nintex K2 development and customization

Proficiency in C# .NET development

Strong understanding of SQL Server and database concepts

Experience in developing complex workflow solutions

Ability to analyse and troubleshoot technical issues

Personality Traits:

Excellent problem-solving and analytical skills

Good understanding of business processes and workflow automation

Strong verbal and written communication and collaboration skills

Ability to work effectively in a team environment as well as solo

Attention to detail and commitment to quality

Must be self-driven and work un-supervised

Skills with an added advantage:

Certifications in Nintex K2 or related technologies

Proficiency in Python development

Crystal Report writing

Microsoft Power BI development

