Network Engineer III

Join our dynamic team as a Network Engineer III, where you’ll design, optimize, and secure cutting-edge network systems that power critical business operations. If you thrive in fast-paced environments, love solving complex network challenges, and are ready to lead innovative projects, this role is perfect for you. Bring your expertise, and let’s build the future of connectivity together!

What you’ll do:

Familiarity with access control models and network security.

Evaluate designs to determine the most efficient and effective solution.

Experience in selecting, design engineering, solution engineering, project engineering, integrating, and implementing Cisco network architecture and related technologies.

Excellent knowledge of access networking technologies, routers firewalls, VPN solutions, Quality of Service, subnetting, etc.

Installing, configuring, and troubleshooting routers, firewalls, switches, and wireless (able to build configurations and solutions that conform to standards without guidance)

Demonstrated skills in developing a technology plan including technical strategy and direction as well as the related business case for the use of that technology.

Your expertise:

At least 10 years of hands-on experience in network device configuration and troubleshooting

Solid background in network administration and architecture

Troubleshooting skills.

Administration and Maintenance

Ability to work independently

Customer support soft skills

Qualifications required:

Qualification essential : National Senior Certificate/ Matric/ N3

Qualifications preferred : Degree or Diploma in a related discipline ITIL Foundation certification Aruba (ACSP/ACMP/ACP-Campus Access)/Fortinet NSE7 – Must Current Cisco Professional certification (e.g., CCNP, CCDP) – advantages



Other information applicable to the opportunity:

Permanent Position

Location: Midrand

Work Environment: Datacentre, Office, and outdoor environments.

Physical Demand: Long sitting, rack and stack of hardware equipment, bending and walking

Travel: Must have own vehicle and valid driver’s license to travel to work and back.

Why work for us?

If the daily grind makes you wonder if there’s more to life than work, get ready to discover a professional journey that embraces excellence without compromise.

You’ve arrived at iOCO Infrastructure Services (iOCO IS), where we are all about delivering outstanding client experiences through sustainable, innovative IT infrastructure solutions that tackle business challenges head-on. Here you get to partner with clients, helping them conquer their business Goliaths while they focus on scaling their empires.

At our core, we’re challengers, disruptors, and innovators. We’re a community of skilled professionals with an ambitious spirit dedicated to providing for our clients while finding joy in the process. Our clients are at the heart of everything we do. Their satisfaction fuels our fire and propels us forward. We’re talking about brainstorming sessions that sound like TED talks and spontaneous celebrations for achievements, big and small.

Desired Skills:

Adaptability

Authenticity

Partnership

Ingenuity

Mastery

