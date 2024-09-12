Senior Developer (Xamarin_MAUI) – EvdB – Gauteng Johannesburg

Key responsibilities include:
• Conducting code reviews
• Performing functional and technical testing
• Designing and maintaining solution architecture
• Training and mentoring other developers
• Creating and implementing backend and frontend components and services
• Developing high-quality, production-ready code in an agile environment
• Collaborating closely with the product team to build new features and enhance products
• Understanding requirements and adhering to coding standards
• Enforcing coding governance
• Providing input to the Business Analyst regarding the quality and accuracy of specifications for development requirements
• Fixing bugs
• Developing in C# and MAUI
Minimum Requirements:
• Degree in Computer Science or Information Technology
• Relevant .NET or related IT development qualifications
• Experience with MVM and/or MVVM
• Minimum of 7 years‘ experience in the following areas:
- .NET, SQL, MAUI, and Web Services
- REST API or similar experience
- Git or TFS
• SAP integration experience (advantageous)
• Conducting requirements gathering, design, and hands-on development
• Developing large-scale, cutting-edge applications
• Strong analytical and problem-solving skills with a focus on innovative solutions
• Excellent communication skills
• Experience with Agile software development and SCRUM methodologies
• Ability to work under pressure and effectively manage client expectations
Desired Skills:
- Xamarin
- Maui
- Mobile developer
- Software Developer
- .Net
- SQL