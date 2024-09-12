Software Developer (SQL, C#.Net) (CPT Hybrid)

ENVIRONMENT:

A global Dev House in the sphere of iGaming seeks the coding talents of a passionate Software Developer whose core role will be to contribute to the design of cutting-edge software products while maintaining existing produces, adhering and sharing its technical and architectural vision. The ideal candidate will need a Bachelor’s Degree in Computer Science/Software Engineering or related discipline or equivalent experience of 4-6 years’ hands-on development utilizing SQL, .Net and C# to build Web and/or Console Applications as well as Windows, Web Services and WinForms.

DUTIES:

Work in an Agile environment with stand-ups, sprints and planning meetings.

Work in a small Development team taking on new features, spikes, bugs.

Plan, design, implement, document, test and release new features.

Do code reviews.

Liaise with the QA team to identify and fix bugs.

REQUIREMENTS:

Bachelor’s Degree in Computer Science, Software Engineering or related field, or equivalent experience.

4-6 Years hands-on development experience using SQL and Microsoft .NET technologies to build Web and/or Console Applications as well as Windows, Web Services and WinForms.

ExperienceSolid understanding in C#.

Highly Desirable –

MVC.

Git, JIRA.

JSON/XML, REST/RESTful APIs.

Agile, Scrum, Design Patterns.

Continuous Integration/ Release Automation.

ATTRIBUTES:

Ability to work under pressure.

Can work in cross functional teams.

Attention to detail, passion, enthusiasm.

Possess exceptional problem-solving skills and the ability to work with little or no supervision.

COMMENTS:

