Solar and Energy Storage Systems Technician

Are you a hands-on technician passionate about solar energy and battery storage systems? – Apply now!

Is this you?

You’re a highly skilled Solar PV Technician with a knack for troubleshooting and installing cutting-edge energy solutions. You thrive in problem-solving situations, always aiming for innovative outcomes. Managing deadlines and working independently is second nature to you, as is maintaining a high standard of technical documentation. Your strong communication skills allow you to collaborate seamlessly with clients and your team. If you’re someone who enjoys working with systems like Huawei, SolarEdge, Victron, and more, we’d love to meet you!

What you’ll be doing (and why you’ll enjoy it)

You’ll play a critical role in supporting the design, installation, and maintenance of solar PV systems, while configuring and setting up Battery Energy Storage Systems (BESS) and Energy Management Systems (EMS). In this role, you’ll be troubleshooting technical issues and ensuring compliance with industry regulations. You’ll also manage communication systems that are crucial for the smooth functioning of solar installations. Each day brings new challenges, allowing you to work with the latest renewable energy technologies and contribute towards building a sustainable future.

Where you’ll be doing it

Our client is a forward-thinking renewable energy company that specialises in solar PV and energy storage solutions. They’ve successfully implemented numerous large-scale projects, contributing to the clean energy revolution. The culture is dynamic and innovation-driven, with a focus on continuous learning and growth. The team is passionate about making an impact in South Africa’s renewable energy landscape, and you’ll be right at the heart of it, working in an environment that values technical expertise and collaborative problem-solving.

What you’ll need

To thrive in this role, you’ll need at least 2 years of experience in solar PV installation and maintenance, with a strong technical background and problem-solving capabilities. You must be proficient with Microsoft Office Tools, and be excellent at managing deadlines and administration. Strong written and verbal communication skills are key, as you’ll interact with clients and teams on a daily basis. Having a South African driver’s licence and your own transport is essential. While it’s a bonus to be bilingual in English and Afrikaans, it’s even better if you’ve worked with systems like Huawei, Sungrow, or SolarEdge.

What you’ll get

This is your chance to join a fast-growing industry with plenty of career development opportunities. You’ll be part of a team that’s shaping the future of energy in South Africa, with exposure to the latest technology and innovative projects. In addition to a competitive salary, you’ll benefit from working in a supportive environment that encourages growth and success.

How to apply

For a confidential discussion please contact Lisa-Mari on [Phone Number Removed]; or send your CV to [Email Address Removed]

We do respond to everyone! Just give us a few days to work through your application.

